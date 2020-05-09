Memes Flood Twitter as Indian Home Minister Amit Shah Dispels Illness Rumour

New Delhi (Sputnik): Rumours that India’s Home Minister Amit Shah has not been keeping well have for some time been widespread on social media, to the extent that the 55-year-old former Bharatiya Janata Party leader said he was receiving several messages expressing concern over his health.

Netizens seem to be celebrating the clarification issued by India's Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter, in which he said he is "absolutely healthy" amid social media rumours that resulted in police in Gujarat arresting four people for spreading misinformation regarding the official's wellbeing.

While two have been arrested in Bhavnagar, the other two were held in Ahmedabad city in the state. The arrests pertain to the creation of a fake Twitter account in Shah's name, where a post which stated that he had bone cancer was put up.

In a statement on Twitter, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president said that that he is taking to social media to dispel rumours, because thousands of party workers have contacted him enquiring about his health and expressed concern over the same.

He said he had no hard feeling against those spreading the rumours and hoped his clarification would help in put an end to the speculations so that he can carry on with his duties.

​The post has triggered a meme-spree on social media, as BJP loyalists, referred to as Bhakts (devotees), celebrate Shah's good health on Twitter and at the same time are making jibes at "Amit Shah Haters" or "liberalists".

​Twitterati also took a dig on four people who were arrested for spreading the rumours and thanked the Gujarat Police for arresting them.

Great work by Gujrat Police.



Gujarat Police has arrested these peaceful for Spread fake health news about #AmitShah ji.



Firoz Khan,

AbdulMazid Memon,

Sajjad Ali,

Sirraz Husaain

pic.twitter.com/J5y2vxzdBx — Dharmendra Chhonkar (@yoursdharm) May 9, 2020

​Meanwhile, police officials informed the media that a case has been registered against the four men under Sections 66(c) - punishment for identity theft; and 66(d) - cheating by personation using computer resource, as per the Information Technology Act.