Creepy! Cobra Found Crawling on ATM Machine in India's Uttar Pradesh - Video

A cobra has snuck into a bank ATM in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. It was noticed crawling on the floor and the ATM machine while people who visited the ATM to withdraw cash stood outside recording a video.
The scary video which shows the massive snake climbing up the machine and crawling inside the ATM sends shivers down one's spine. While initially the snake could be seen trying to find its way out, people could be heard in the background informing visitors and asking them to beware.
Risky and creepy. Cobra found crawling inside an ATM in India's Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/W7f3qEpMi6— Pratibha Sharma (@PratibhaScribe) May 9, 2020
The security guard stationed near the ATM raised the alarm and the snake was later successfully rescued by the wildlife department.
