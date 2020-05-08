Indians Launch Troll-Fest on Wedding Anniversary of Coldplay's B-Town Muse Sonam Kapoor

New Delhi (Sputnik): Weddings in Bollywood are glitz-filled and star-studded affairs: glamorous pictures of celebrity brides and grooms keep surfacing on social networking platforms in India, even on regular days. Anniversaries of Bollywood couples often end up trending on Twitter and Instagram on their special calendar dates.

Bollywood princess Sonam Kapoor on Friday marked her second wedding anniversary with loaded businessman Anand Ahuja. In a twist to the regular craze of trending B-town names, netizens in India are trending the name of Sonam’s husband on Twitter - for absolutely no reason, other than to extract meme content.

As opposed to Sonam’s bold personality, Bollywood fans recognise Anand as a successful businessman with several fashion and shoe brands, like Bhane and Veg Nonveg, under his name. The man gave a public example of his chivalry when he changed his name to include the initial of his wife’s name on all of his social profiles. He even posted an adorable post with Sonam, marking their anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on May 8, 2020 at 3:14am PDT

However, with an active satire game, most netizens are trolling the actress for going against her own claim of "men bring negativity" and marrying a rich businessman later. Some people also joined in the trend, with posts expressing wonder at the sudden shot to Twitter-fame for 37-year-old Anand.

In addition to the hilarious memes, Sonam-loyalists have also been blessing the social media feeds with throwback pictures and videos of the couple enjoying their big day back in 2018.

Until you meet a man of worth 3000 crores. 😎 #AnandAhuja. pic.twitter.com/KcYqNSfl1P — भारतीय (@akshdee41877817) May 8, 2020

I never thought #AnandAhuja would trend on twitter one day.. but it's happening...and it's the proof that anything can happen in 2020.. — .......... (@ReAndromeda) May 8, 2020

#AnandAhuja Trending For More than One Hour On Twitter

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/2Upu7dauNC — Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 8, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on May 8, 2020 at 1:22am PDT

As of the time of publication, the socially active actress has not responded to the meme games making the rounds on Instagram and Twitter today. She also addressed Anand on Instagram, telling the tale of how she met a vegan who could do complicated yoga poses and ended up sweeping her off her feet.

Sonam, who plays an Indian princess in a music video for the British band Coldplay's hit "Hymn for the Weekend", also thanked her parents and in-laws for setting an example of a perfect marriage for herself and Anand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 7, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT

The fashion icon’s wedding was a star-studded affair in Mumbai city, with all the A-listers of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others, making for her entourage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT