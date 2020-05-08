Bear With OCD or Just Responsible? Netizens Wonder as Wild Animal Picks Up Traffic Cone - Video

Bears are not just cute, as a video going viral on Twitter shows that they are intelligent too. The clip, with 29,900 views, shows a black bear walking on the road when it comes across an orange traffic cone. In its first instinct, the bear picks it up and continues walking.
Please applaud the #bear. WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/q5UcB70nfV— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 8, 2020
While wildlife biologists believe bears to be intelligent land mammals, although not as much primates, netizens have their own views.
Animals are more civilised than humans— FPM (@Supersmart999) May 8, 2020
Bear has an OCD of organized stuff🖤 like some humans, he is just cuter than them that's all. Nothing to see here— Pallavi Sharma (@Pallavi_3) May 8, 2020
More civic sense than half of the population.— Vipul Upadhyay (@Vipuluy) May 8, 2020
In the absence of humans , they are taking charge of law and order .. world will keep moving !!— Vizag - A Predestined City (@destined_vizag) May 8, 2020
