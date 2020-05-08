Indian Military Jet Crashes in Punjab

An Indian Air Force fighter jet has crashed in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, according to the media. Sources suggest the pilot managed to survive the crash. At the moment, there is no official information about the details of the incident.
The military is yet to confirm if the pilots are safe.
A video circulating on Twitter allegedly depicts the site of the crash. It shows people roaming about near the fiery remains of a plane, while a cloud of smoke billows into the sky from the debris, scattered in the field.
#IAF fighter aircraft crashes in #Punjab. Sources say pilots safe. More details to come in. #Fighter #IAF pic.twitter.com/RTIUFm4O07— ZAHID ABBAS 🇮🇳 (@abbaszahid24) May 8, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
