Watch as COVID-19 Patient Trying to Flee Hospital is Held by Police in Delhi - Video

A coronavirus patient attempted to abscond from Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital today, outsmarting the medical personnel. At least a dozen staff members along with police personnel were on a frantic search mission to nab the patient, fearing he might further infect other people.
The unidentified man was able to cover a 3.5 km distance up to Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place, central Delhi, where he was caught by the hospital’s staff.
May 7, 2020
In a video, the staff can be seen using mild force to control the man as he resisted boarding a hospital ambulance.
Several such incidents have been reported in India as people resist treatment and confinement to quarantine facilities. In one such recent incident, on 16 April, five COVID-19 patients broke out of a quarantine facility in Madhya Pradesh state's Indore city.
While the national capital Delhi is reeling with 5,532 COVID-19 positive cases, the tally has risen to over 52,000 cases across the country, with 1,783 dead and 15,267 recovered.
