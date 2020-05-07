Watch Aussie With Indian, English Cricketers Take up 'Magic Bat' Challenge to Bollywood Beats

In a video, David Warner along with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen and ex-Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra have taken up the Magic Bat challenge.
The clip, shared by Warner on Instagram, shows them standing, wearing casual clothes, holding a bat, with the Bollywood song "Kukkad" from the movie Student of the Year playing in the background. They are seen moving the bat close and changing into their jerseys.
Over the last few days, Warner, who has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, has been found issuing different challenges to his friends, dancing to famous Hindi songs, and creating hilarious videos along with his wife Candice and their daughters.
