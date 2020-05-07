Boiler Explosion in Cuddalore, India Injures at Least Seven, Reports Suggest

According to preliminary reports, the blast occurred on Thursday at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation's plant in Cuddalore in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Teams from Tamil Nadu’s police and fire services are at the site of the incident and monitoring the situation.
Indian broadcaster Times Now has shared a video from the site of the explosion in Cuddalore, showing a giant cloud of dark smoke above the facility.
Watch: Boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Corporation in Cuddalore. Initial reports suggest 7 people have been injured in the boiler explosion. Top NLC authorities have rushed to the spot.— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 7, 2020
Details by TIMES NOW’s Shabbir. pic.twitter.com/HapMZ6j5iS
At the moment, the Neyveli Lignite Corporation’s management is rushing to the spot in order to address the catastrophe.
7 injured in an explosion in NLC thermal plant pic.twitter.com/JM0KHYmvb8— Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) May 7, 2020
