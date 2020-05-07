Register
15:14 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India police

    'Bois Locker Room' Case Tangles Delhi Police in Web of Social Media

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107743/17/1077431737_0:108:1880:1165_1200x675_80_0_0_2436e861f638b5c6c5820717eabf7549.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005071079228832-bois-locker-room-case-tangles-delhi-police-in-web-of-social-media/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Delhi Police took cognisance of an Instagram chat group called the “Bois Locker Room”, where members were explicitly talking about girls. Screenshots now going viral show that teenagers from noted schools in the Delhi National Capital Region allegedly morphed pictures of underage girls, objectified them, and "planned to rape".

    Investigating the "Bois Locker Room" Instagram group case, the Delhi Police have found that some of the screenshots from the chat are from the multimedia messaging app Snapchat as well.

    Speaking to Sputnik, an officer investigating the case revealed that they started their investigation based on screenshots from the group which had gone viral.

    "During investigation, the detained and arrested youths have confessed to members posting pictures of underage girls and objectifying them. However, it has also come to light that a few screenshots in which raping of girls have been talked about are not from the specific group but are from another multimedia messaging app Snapchat", the officer said.

    He further stated that they are now writing to Snapchat to provide them the details.

    “It is really difficult to investigate without the chat and details of group members. We had written to Instagram on Monday to provide us chat details and details of the members of the group as chats have been deleted by the members after the screenshots of their group conversation went viral”, the officer said.

    On Wednesday, the Delhi Police arrested the admin of the group, who is a standard 12 student of a Noida school. During the investigation, he admitted to having created the group in the first week of April.

    “He stated that he had made the group to discuss generic about the school boys and only 4-5 members whom he knew were there in the group. They had no intention of discussing about the females but some members who later added into the group, unknown to him from neighbouring cities, brought the topic of girls and started putting morphed photos as well. However, no body objected to it”, the officer said.

    The police have identified all 27 members of the group. One minor has been apprehended, while the others have been sent notices. The phones of 11 members have been sent for forensic analysis.

    Three lawyers on Wednesday also filed a plea in the apex court seeking judicial intervention in the matter.

    In the five-page plea, they mentioned that “This incident raises the issue of not only privacy, safety and well-being of women, but also of sensitisation and counselling of juveniles who are engaging in such conduct”, the letter read.

    Related:

    Delhi Police Seize 51 Liquor Bottles Every Hour Amid Corona-Induced Lockdown
    Lack of Sex Education? Twitter Lambasts Teenage Boys for Issuing Rape Threats on Instagram Group
    Lawyers Appeal Delhi Court to Take Action After 'Rape Threats' on Viral Instagram Group
    Tags:
    Snapchat, instagram, Cyber Crime, object, Rape, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse