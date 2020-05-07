'Bois Locker Room' Case Tangles Delhi Police in Web of Social Media

New Delhi (Sputnik): Delhi Police took cognisance of an Instagram chat group called the “Bois Locker Room”, where members were explicitly talking about girls. Screenshots now going viral show that teenagers from noted schools in the Delhi National Capital Region allegedly morphed pictures of underage girls, objectified them, and "planned to rape".

Investigating the "Bois Locker Room" Instagram group case, the Delhi Police have found that some of the screenshots from the chat are from the multimedia messaging app Snapchat as well.

Speaking to Sputnik, an officer investigating the case revealed that they started their investigation based on screenshots from the group which had gone viral.

"During investigation, the detained and arrested youths have confessed to members posting pictures of underage girls and objectifying them. However, it has also come to light that a few screenshots in which raping of girls have been talked about are not from the specific group but are from another multimedia messaging app Snapchat", the officer said.

He further stated that they are now writing to Snapchat to provide them the details.

“It is really difficult to investigate without the chat and details of group members. We had written to Instagram on Monday to provide us chat details and details of the members of the group as chats have been deleted by the members after the screenshots of their group conversation went viral”, the officer said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police arrested the admin of the group, who is a standard 12 student of a Noida school. During the investigation, he admitted to having created the group in the first week of April.

“He stated that he had made the group to discuss generic about the school boys and only 4-5 members whom he knew were there in the group. They had no intention of discussing about the females but some members who later added into the group, unknown to him from neighbouring cities, brought the topic of girls and started putting morphed photos as well. However, no body objected to it”, the officer said.

The police have identified all 27 members of the group. One minor has been apprehended, while the others have been sent notices. The phones of 11 members have been sent for forensic analysis.

Three lawyers on Wednesday also filed a plea in the apex court seeking judicial intervention in the matter.

In the five-page plea, they mentioned that “This incident raises the issue of not only privacy, safety and well-being of women, but also of sensitisation and counselling of juveniles who are engaging in such conduct”, the letter read.