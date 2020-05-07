Indian Air Force Mi-17 Helicopter Crash Lands in Country's Northeast

A Mi-17 helicopter of Indian Air Force (IAF) has crash-landed with six people on board in the northeastern state of Sikkim due to poor weather conditions.
While the helicopter was damaged, all six people on board are said to be safe, according to preliminary information.
"Two recovery helicopters and an army ground search party have been launched for rescue and are yet to reach the site. An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident", the IAF said in a statement.
The Mil-17-V5 military and transport model, which is equipped with the new Klimov VK-2500 turboshaft engine, is part of the Mil-17 family of multipurpose helicopters.
