Register
09:15 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - This April 5, 2016 file photo shows a view of Srinagar, the main city of Indian controlled Kashmir, as seen from the 18th century Hari Parbat Fort situated atop a hill

    Is Kashmir Set to Witness Another Summer of Violence and Bloodshed After Killing of Hizbul Chief?

    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/63/1079226377_0:66:3072:1794_1200x675_80_0_0_79ad64ffd08a223ed79339bf2d741b3a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005071079224986-is-kashmir-set-to-witness-another-summer-of-violence-and-bloodshed-after-killing-of-hizbul-chief/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian security forces in Kashmir killed the top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, Riyaz Naikoo, in an overnight encounter on Wednesday. Naikoo was listed as an “A++” terrorist and had a bounty of $15,803 on his head. The 32-year-old had been part of the outfit for eight years.

    Riyaz Naikoo, a math teacher in a local school, took up arms in 2012 after joining Hizbul Mujahideen, a Kashmiri militant group founded in 1989 seeking the independence of Kashmir from India. Naikoo, like the group’s popular leader Burhan Wani who was killed in 2016, also held sway with locals in the Valley.

    After the death of Wani, the group was considered wiped-out. Now Jammu and Kashmir Police have also described the killing of Naikoo as "breaking the back of the Hizbul Mujahideen in south Kashmir".

    Soon after the encounter began in the Sharshali Khrew area of Kahsmir’s Awantipora, the authorities snapped the internet connection in the region again. However, videos and reports of incidents of stone throwing had already started pouring in from the Valley over Naikoo’s killing.

    Kashmir witnessed unprecedented violence by civilians after security forces killed Burhan Wani on 11 July 2016. Hundreds of people lost their lives and thousands of Kashmiris reportedly suffered pellet injuries after being fired upon by security forces during the violence and stone-pelting over several months in 2016. 

    Al-Qaida militant in India
    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Al-Qaeda Hires Kashmiri Militant Zakir Musa as Its India Unit Chief
    Since 2016, the summer season in Kashmir has witnessed more encounters and killings. In April of this year, after the restoration of internet in the Valley, 29 terrorists/insurgents were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, yet there was rarely a public protest when these terrorists were killed.

    Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation and security analyst Sushant Sareen believes the possibility that ​Kashmir will see similar protests and violence in the aftermath of Naikoo’s death cannot be completely ruled out.

    “While there could be a couple of demonstrations, things might not deteriorate beyond a point. I think that would be the expectation at this time", Sareen tells Sputnik.

    Considering such factors as the lockdown already in place due to COVID-19 and the increased presence of security personnel since August 2019, Sareen says: “I think there is a sense that perhaps the security forces are much better prepared now and are not going to get blind-sided. After the death of Burhan Wani in 2016, the kind of reaction that came from the streets was not anticipated. I think this time around the reaction would have been taken into account”.

    Emergence of New Group

    April 2020 has also seen the rise of The Resistance Front (TRF), a new militant outfit in the Valley. TRF claimed responsibility for the killing of five army personnel along the Line of Control on 5 April, following which India and Pakistan have been exchanging cross-border fire relentlessly. The first time the outfit claimed responsibility was October 2019 when they hurled a grenade in Srinagar.

    ​While there are claims in the Indian media that the new group is a cover-up of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed by Pakistan to escape the FATF, Sareen says that these new groups formed with secular sounding names are to escape the wrath that comes from Islamic sounding names.

    While Hizbul Mujahideen comprises local youths, the TRF is being termed as an extension of Pakistan-based terror groups. Commenting on whether the new outfit enjoys local support or not, Sareen says: “No terrorism can survive if there is no local support. There is always a reservoir of local support. There has always been a reservoir of local support. The question is how much local support”.

    He says: “There was a time when there was so much local support that there absolutely was no information. But now if you get information, then there is no overwhelming support. There are always people who resent them but because of the fear of the gun, because of the fear of being labeled a traitor, they go along with them”.

    Impact of Article 370

    The Indian government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status with the revocation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019. The state was also turned into a federally-administered territory, i.e. the disputed territory is under the direct control of the Narendra Modi government. In order to curb any protests and backlash from the people, the region was placed under a complete lockdown and communications blockade with the snapping of mobile and internet connection. 

    Activists of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest in Hyderabad, India (File)
    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    India Decides to Revoke Article 370 on Kashmir's Special Status in Unprecedented Move
    The Indian government has previously said that terrorist activities declined following the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Only 163 terrorists, 78 security forces and 42 civilians were killed in 135 incidents, the lowest number since 2016, as per the data on South Asia Terrorism Portal.

    But with the rise in terror activities since April and questions about whether the absence of Article 370 will help the government control the situation in the Valley, Sareen doesn’t expect any major transformation just yet.

    “Article 370 is not a quick fix solution for terrorism. We also need to look at the larger perspective of changing the things that have been happening in Jammu and Kashmir for the past 70 years. We will see how it will play out over a few years", he says.

    Addressing the situation, Sareen says: “I don’t think the assembly line of terrorists is ending any time soon. The larger dynamic is not going to change much”.

    Related:

    Six, Including Security Personnel, Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir
    Imran Khan Urges World 'to Act Against India's Reckless Moves' After Killing of Hizbul Leader
    Chief of Kashmir's Top Terror Group Shot Dead as India Launches Massive Operations
    Tags:
    special status, encounter, Hizbul Mujahideen, militants, Jammu and Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse