Escape Hack! Indian Tipplers Line Up Slippers to Stay in Long Queues Outside Shops

People lined up their slippers in a queue outside a liquor store in Hyderabad on Wednesday in order to avoid standing in lines in the scorching heat.
In the video, slippers can be seen placed in circles to facilitate social distancing among people standing in queues as the government has allowed people to purchase alcohol amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Slippers and shoes of Tipplers are waiting for opening of Liquor Shop in Hyderabad- India's tech city. pic.twitter.com/mJPZCYe1nX pic.twitter.com/5SHKmkGNxF— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) May 6, 2020
The relaxation order came as a huge relief for various states governments that registered record alcohol sales after the ban on liquor sales was lifted. Generally, national liquor tax collection is estimated to be worth $26.66 billion across India.
Meanwhile, long queues were witnessed outside liquor shops with the resumption in liquor sales. Social distancing norms were flouted outside many stores, and some were forced to shut due to large crowds.
