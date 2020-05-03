Register
08:48 GMT03 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian air force Jaguar fighter aircrafts (File)

    Indian Armed Forces Express Gratitude Towards 'Corona Warriors' with Flypasts Even as Cases Grow

    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    India
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105602/93/1056029363_0:144:3803:2283_1200x675_80_0_0_4d6a5d82c89b315c60bbe18f402c5e06.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005031079178473-indian-armed-forces-express-gratitude-towards-corona-warriors-with-flypasts-even-as-cases-grow/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): While expressing satisfaction with the work being carried out by medics and police to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Indian government had extended the lockdown till 17 May. Meanwhile, the country has registered record 2,644 new cases and 83 deaths in last 24 hours.

    The Indian armed forces have carried out countrywide aerial flypasts and showered flower petals on hospitals on Sunday to express their gratitude to thousands of medics and other front-line workers engaged in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Indian defence ministry said that Indian Air Force fighter jets have conducted flypasts in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna and Lucknow. 

    Fighter aircraft formations, comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, orbit over Delhi for around 30 minutes from 11 am.

    The aircraft fly at an approximate height of 500 metres to 1,000 metres, mostly in order to avoid hitting birds.

    Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs have also paid tribute at a police memorial in Delhi. In other cities, police chiefs and other officials also honoured the police personnel deployed to enforce the nationwide lockdown that began on 24 March.

    ​Later in the day, the Indian Navy will illuminate its naval ships from 19:30 to 23:59 local time in different locations with banners displaying "India Salutes Corona Warriors".

    The unprecedented event took place across the country after Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat announced on Friday that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "corona warriors".

    The Indian health ministry said that total number of cases had climbed to 39,980 with biggest one-day jump of 2,644 since Saturday, 8:00 a.m. local time. The death toll also jumped, to 1,301 on Sunday. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country's top bio-medical research body, has announced that one million people had been tested throughout the country on the 94th day of testing for COVID-19. 

    This comes as the government has decided to restart the economic activities throughout the 80 percent of the country designated as being in the 'green' or 'orange' zone from 4 May.

    The country has classified its 733 districts into hotspots, non-hotspots, and non-infected (green) zones, based on whether or not confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported there. According to the health ministry, there are only 130 hotspots in the country. There are around 284 districts in the country which are parts of orange zones — seen as potential hotspots. 

    However, on this day of national gratitude, the Indian Army lost four personnel including two officers in a fierce gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir; the raid also claimed the life of a local policeman. In an another incident, one Border Security Force soldier shot his senior officer and then shot himself in a BSF Unit on the Rajasthan-Pakistan border.

    Related:

    Rural India Embracing Digital Transactions Amid Covid-19, Says Paytm Vice-President
    Did India's Top Biomedical Regulator Mess Up Import of Chinese Test Kits for COVID-19?
    #LabourDay Gift: India Begins Repatriation of Thousands of Stranded Workers Amid Lockdown
    Tags:
    medical care, medical aid, doctors, COVID-19, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains fencing at her parents' farm following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Haugh of Urr, Britain, 27 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 25 April - 1 May
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse