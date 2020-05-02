India Reports Two Pakistani Terrorists Dead After Clash in Northern Kashmir

Indian security forces have killed two terrorists who were hiding in a cowshed in Handwara, northern Kashmir. According to reports, the men forced the owner to let them in, holding him at the gunpoint. And the moment, there is no official information about the identities of the deceased.
Kashmir police have confirmed the incident on their official Twitter account.
#BREAKING: Two Pakistani terrorists killed in an ongoing encounter in Handwara of North Kashmir. Terrorists were hiding in a Cow Shed of a local at gunpoint. Search Ops continue in the area. Identities of terrorists being ascertained. Smooth Ops by J&K Police, Indian Army & CRPF. https://t.co/ueGFVFD3X8 pic.twitter.com/01utsmDKto— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 2, 2020
#DangarporaEncounterUpdate: So far 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/sSrvhrGoy5— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 2, 2020
The Indian government previously reported that terrorist activities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir had reduced after the adoption of Article 370, which stripped the former state of its special status in the country.
The move, however, caused a wave of protests in the region, as well as pushback in nearby Pakistan and other countries.
