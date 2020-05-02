Register
13:21 GMT02 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018 file photo, actor Irrfan Khan poses for a portrait to promote the film Puzzle during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah

    Pakistani Actor Apologises for Joke About Deaths of B-Town Celebs Irrfan Khan, Sridevi

    © AP Photo / Taylor Jewell
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107915/99/1079159921_0:0:2728:1536_1200x675_80_0_0_804f7d423a000a91e2996142249d6fe8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005021079172081-pakistani-actor-apologises-for-being-part-of-insensitive-joke-on-late-b-town-celebs-sridevi-irrfan/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): This week has been especially rough on the Indian and global film industry after it lost two legendary actors – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. While 67-year old Rishi Kapoor died in a battle with cancer, Irrfan succumbed to a colon infection in Mumbai. India has taken these events as a "personal loss".

    Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui has issued an apology for being part of a “distasteful mockery” on the demise of Irrfan Khan, and another late veteran actress Sridevi.

    Issuing an apology, Siddiqui wrote, “It was an extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in bad light".

    ​Earlier this week, Adnan Siddiqui was invited by Pakistani TV host Aamir Liaquat to his show “Jeeway Pakistan”. During the show, Liaquat credited Siddiqui – who has worked with both, Sridevi and Irrfan in the past, for “saving the lives” of Bollywood actresses Rani Mukherjee and Bipasha Basu by “not working with them” in some Bollywood projects that were extended to him.

    Liaquat’s insensitive joke basically pointed out that both Bollywood actors died after having worked with Siddiqui. The “joke” was also given added dimensions with sound effects that were meant to sound funny.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Aged 50 years, Siddiqui had paired up with late Bollywood beauty Sridevi in her last movie titled “Mom” that was released in 2017. The Pakistani actor paired up with Irrfan in 2007 for an English film called “A Mighty Heart” which was produced by Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt and starred Angelina Jolie as the female lead.

    After facing flak on social media for his participation in Liaquat’s “nonsensical mockery”, Siddiqui has apologised to the families and fans of both, Irrfan as well as Sridevi. The actor who highlighted his “uneasy expressions” during the show had also uploaded tributary posts for Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor on his Instagram handle.

    View this post on Instagram

    “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un”..... "Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return."! . . . Disturbed and gutted!! A fine soul gone too soon. I had the honour of first meeting Irrfan as a co-star on the sets of ‘A Mighty Heart.’ For one of the scenes after learning his lines I saw him doing the scene again and again which left me puzzled. I asked him, Irrfan Sahab ye kya kar rahe hain aap? He replied- We’re both playing CID agents which means we’ll be showing our ID cards everywhere. I’m practicising the scene so I don’t look clumsy while showing the ID card. And that was the first time I realised what a fine actor he was. We’d become friends on the sets and used to hang out together after the shoot. I remember for another scene, he wanted to know a word in Urdu used commonly in Pakistan and he asked me. He was a great actor but didn’t shy away from learning and perfecting his art. One of the evenings, he shared an incident where him and his friend got the role of an extra actor in James Bond series “Octopussy” which was shot in India. But because they cycled to the set, they were late and the shoot was over. He told me since then he wanted to do a Hollywood movie. Our careers in Hollywood started together, but he proved his mettle and conquered the fort. In 2018 while attending IPPA in London. I found out that he was in London, though he wasn’t meeting anyone he agreed to meet me. We had a long chat about movies and world in general. He looked so positive. His last words were- “Adnan, I’ll be fine very soon and I’ll be back. InshAllah”! Who knew today, I would be penning this note. Condolences and strength to his family. Irrfan, you will be missed a lot. Rest in peace my friend.🙏

    A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on

    Born in 1967 in India’s Pink City – Jaipur – Irrfan contributed to the global entertainment industry with his diverse acting skills for over 30 years. Along with Bollywood movies, Irrfan has been a part of major Hollywood projects including Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Inferno, and Jurrasic World.

    View this post on Instagram

    Yogi aur Jaya ko pyaar dene ke liye dhanyawad 🙏👍

    A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on

    On the other hand, yesteryear superstar Sridevi, who accidently drowned in her bathtub in a Dubai hotel in 2018, is touted as one of the most iconic and evergreen Bollywood actresses of all times.

    View this post on Instagram

    Wearing my favourite @manishmalhotra05 Jewellery by @gemsjewelspalace

    A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

    The deaths of these superstars have been a matter of great emotion in the country, where Bollywood unites all 1.37 billion Indians – despite all of their glorious diversity.

    Related:

    Hindi Cinema Bleeds, Fans Heartbroken as Bollywood's Yesteryear 'Lover Boy' Rishi Kapoor Dies
    Millions Mourn Sudden Death of Renowned Bollywood Star
    India Bids Adieu to Iconic Actor Irrfan Khan After His Sudden Death in Mumbai
    Tags:
    Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, television, joke, Death, Bollywood, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains fencing at her parents' farm following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Haugh of Urr, Britain, 27 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 25 April - 1 May
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse