Pakistani Actor Apologises for Joke About Deaths of B-Town Celebs Irrfan Khan, Sridevi

Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui has issued an apology for being part of a “distasteful mockery” on the demise of Irrfan Khan, and another late veteran actress Sridevi.
Issuing an apology, Siddiqui wrote, “It was an extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in bad light".
Earlier this week, Adnan Siddiqui was invited by Pakistani TV host Aamir Liaquat to his show “Jeeway Pakistan”. During the show, Liaquat credited Siddiqui – who has worked with both, Sridevi and Irrfan in the past, for “saving the lives” of Bollywood actresses Rani Mukherjee and Bipasha Basu by “not working with them” in some Bollywood projects that were extended to him.
May 1, 2020
Liaquat’s insensitive joke basically pointed out that both Bollywood actors died after having worked with Siddiqui. The “joke” was also given added dimensions with sound effects that were meant to sound funny.
Aged 50 years, Siddiqui had paired up with late Bollywood beauty Sridevi in her last movie titled “Mom” that was released in 2017. The Pakistani actor paired up with Irrfan in 2007 for an English film called “A Mighty Heart” which was produced by Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt and starred Angelina Jolie as the female lead.
After facing flak on social media for his participation in Liaquat’s “nonsensical mockery”, Siddiqui has apologised to the families and fans of both, Irrfan as well as Sridevi. The actor who highlighted his “uneasy expressions” during the show had also uploaded tributary posts for Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor on his Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un”..... "Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return."! . . . Disturbed and gutted!! A fine soul gone too soon. I had the honour of first meeting Irrfan as a co-star on the sets of ‘A Mighty Heart.’ For one of the scenes after learning his lines I saw him doing the scene again and again which left me puzzled. I asked him, Irrfan Sahab ye kya kar rahe hain aap? He replied- We’re both playing CID agents which means we’ll be showing our ID cards everywhere. I’m practicising the scene so I don’t look clumsy while showing the ID card. And that was the first time I realised what a fine actor he was. We’d become friends on the sets and used to hang out together after the shoot. I remember for another scene, he wanted to know a word in Urdu used commonly in Pakistan and he asked me. He was a great actor but didn’t shy away from learning and perfecting his art. One of the evenings, he shared an incident where him and his friend got the role of an extra actor in James Bond series “Octopussy” which was shot in India. But because they cycled to the set, they were late and the shoot was over. He told me since then he wanted to do a Hollywood movie. Our careers in Hollywood started together, but he proved his mettle and conquered the fort. In 2018 while attending IPPA in London. I found out that he was in London, though he wasn’t meeting anyone he agreed to meet me. We had a long chat about movies and world in general. He looked so positive. His last words were- “Adnan, I’ll be fine very soon and I’ll be back. InshAllah”! Who knew today, I would be penning this note. Condolences and strength to his family. Irrfan, you will be missed a lot. Rest in peace my friend.🙏
Born in 1967 in India’s Pink City – Jaipur – Irrfan contributed to the global entertainment industry with his diverse acting skills for over 30 years. Along with Bollywood movies, Irrfan has been a part of major Hollywood projects including Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Inferno, and Jurrasic World.
View this post on Instagram
On the other hand, yesteryear superstar Sridevi, who accidently drowned in her bathtub in a Dubai hotel in 2018, is touted as one of the most iconic and evergreen Bollywood actresses of all times.
View this post on Instagram
Wearing my favourite @manishmalhotra05 Jewellery by @gemsjewelspalace
The deaths of these superstars have been a matter of great emotion in the country, where Bollywood unites all 1.37 billion Indians – despite all of their glorious diversity.
All comments
Show new comments (0)