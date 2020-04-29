Spreading Cheer With Gratitude, Delhi Police Visit Houses of COVID-19 Warriors - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): To combat the spread of COVID-19, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the countrywide lockdown until 3 May. Frontline warriors, including the police, medical personnel, and authorities, are working 24/7 to ensure public safety.

As a gesture to convey respect and solidarity with the corona warriors, the Delhi Police have started visiting the houses of doctors and other "frontline" workers.

In a video, sirens and a brief audio message are played to cheer them up and express gratitude for the services they are offering in such a challenging time amid the lockdown and raging pandemic.

In a tweet, police officials can be seen joining hands and thanking the COVID-19 warriors:

Solidarity with the Frontline



In continuation with the visit of senior officers to AIIMS, Police personnel visit the doctors and paramedical staff in our area to express our gratitude!@CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @DelhiPolice #DelhiPoliceFightsCOVID pic.twitter.com/xQndyNeI4D — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) April 29, 2020

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Atul Thakur, they have been visiting hospitals, paramedic staff, as well as security guards and other staff deployed there.

"This is not only to express solidarity with them but also to instil confidence in this fight against COVID-19. The guards deployed at these hospitals have also been provided masks and dry ration, as and when required", Thakur said.

Earlier, senior officers with the Delhi Police visited doctors, medical workers, and security staff at India's premier health institute, the AIIMS, and assured them of all sorts of help.

Senior officers of Delhi Police visited the doctors, medical workers & security staff at AIIMS and assured them of all help. Residents also gathered, thanked them for their selfless service.

Report for @SputnikInt pic.twitter.com/WPhmkcM5J4 — Pratibha Sharma (@PratibhaScribe) April 29, 2020

Several incidents of attacks on medical staff and even police personnel have come to light during the lockdown across the country, prompting the Indian government to pass an ordinance to end violence against health workers that stipulates imprisonment from six months to seven years if a person is found guilty.

According to the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded as many as 31,332 positive coronavirus cases and over 1,000 people have lost their lives due to the disease.