Catwalks are Passé: Playful Gibbon Shows His Amusing Walk on Shaky Bridge – Video

A gibbon decided to undertake an acrobatic task by walking on the rope of a shaky bridge in an amusing video, which shows the ape cat-walking on the cord, swaying to the right and left, doing its best not to fall and successfully completing the task.
Balancing is part of their life. The playful Gibbons😊
People assume they are monkeys but they are actually apes.
And are real characters. pic.twitter.com/hD6iUzQU5T
According to the Indian forest officer who shared the video, gibbons can be found in the north-eastern region of India. The tiny-sized creatures are crowd pullers and entertainers in zoos. They live in dense forests, especially those in southern Asia, and are used to living in trees.
