Register
11:07 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kedarnath Temple

    Indian Prime Minister Modi Offers First Prayers as Famous Kedarnath Temple Reopens Amid Lockdown

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107913/22/1079132240_0:18:1280:738_1200x675_80_0_0_7a8ee87916126aee10b19d521c6e70b3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004291079129701-indian-prime-minister-modi-offers-first-prayers-as-famous-kedarnath-temple-reopens-amid-lockdown/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Situated on the high altitudes of the northern Himalayas in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath is an ancient temple dedicated to the Hindu God Shiva. It attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees every year from different parts of India and the world.

    As the doors of India’s famous Kedarnath temple, located in the Himalayan region, opened early Wednesday after almost six months amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the first prayer of the main deity Lord Shiva was offered on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Located in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, the temple is only open to the general public from April to November due to extreme weather conditions and snow. This is the same temple where Prime Minister Modi meditated before facing parliamentary elections in May 2019.

    ​Only members of the shrine's committee and administrative officials attended the prayers due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The temple was not open to the public for "Darshan" (audience of God), but it was adorned with a grand floral cover and decorated from top to bottom.

    According to Hindu legend, the temple was constructed by Pandavas (the five brothers in the Hindu epic Mahabharata) to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and seek forgiveness for killing their kin in the Mahabharata war. 

    Meanwhile, the Twitterati is rejoicing at the opening of the revered temple and scenic pictures of the shrine are flooding social media. Many people expressed hope that the opening of the temple will reduce the suffering and pain being felt in the world.

    ​The majestic temple surrounded by snow-capped peaks is part of four pilgrimage sites – Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. The Badrinath shrine is scheduled to open on 15 May. The two other shrines - Yamunotri and Gangotri - were opened on 26 April.

    Related:

    India Announces Formation of Trust to Build Rama Temple in Ayodhya
    Tirupati Temple, Believed to Have ‘Saved Mankind', Cleaned Ahead of New Year Festival in S India
    Hungry Bear Raids Temple Dustbin Looking For Food in India, Tosses Empty Containers in Anger - Video
    Tags:
    Uttarakhand, lockdown, Temple, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse