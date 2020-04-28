Register
12:11 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UFO

    Memes Engulf Twitter as Indians Freak Out Over UFO Sightings Caught on Camera by US Navy

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    3 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107804/35/1078043573_352:0:1920:882_1200x675_80_0_0_9635897c80493c7c32e231336c6eca8c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004281079120216-memes-engulf-twitter-as-indians-freak-out-over-ufo-sightings-caught-on-camera-by-us-navy/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A lot has been happening on our beautiful planet Earth since the beginning of 2020. The year kicked off with the US killing of a top Iranian general that brought the world to the brink of war, then US-China tensions, followed by the COVID-19 outbreak. And now, there's another issue Earthlings might have to tackle – UFOs.

    In the late hours of Monday, the US Department of Defense (DoD) authorised the release of three unclassified Navy videos that show some unidentified flying objects hovering over various bodies of water.

    US Navy personnel, who were quickly interviewed by American news organizations, described the UFOs as unidentified flying objects that looked like 40 feet long "tic tacs" maneuvering inside the Earth’s atmosphere.

    ​The news sent Indian netizens into  humour mode – which has been a great defense mechanism to tackle life at such an uncertain and intense time.

    With over 20,000 mentions, #UFOs is trending on Twitter in India: tweets on alien invasions, and is-the-world-coming-to-an end questions are flooding the micro-blogging platform.

    ​Re-tweets of Some people making claims that they have been abducted by UFOs in the past are also surfacing on the social networking platform.

    ​In an official statement, the Pentagon confirmed that these three videos are indeed real.

    The unclassified Navy videos, one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorised releases in 2007 and 2017, the DoD said in its statement.

    “After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena. DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real,” it added.

    Last week, international UFO hunters claimed that they spotted a cigar-shaped object on multibillionaire tech moghul Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink live feed, featuring the launch of a new batch of 60 globe-spanning satellites into orbit from US space agency NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on 19 March.

    If this was not enough, along with the novel pandemic and UFO sightings, news of asteroids approaching the planet at super speeds have also been a topic of discussions lately.

    Earlier in April, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico released an image of the enormous 1998 OR2 asteroid that will fly past the Earth on 29 April. 

    ​Recently, Nasa’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies also revealed on its website that an almost 500-metre asteroid is currently hurtling towards our planet, and will come particularly close on 7 May.

    Tags:
    memes, meme, Twitter, India, Aliens, Space, COVID-19, coronavirus, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse