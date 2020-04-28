'It's OK to Give Sample for COVID-19 During Fasting', India's Islamic University Appeals With Fatwa

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Muslims in India are observing the Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan, which started on 24 April, inside their homes. However, testing for the coronavirus has raised some concerns for those observing the traditional fast.

Darul Uloom Deoband – an Islamic university in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh – has issued an important fatwa (legal opinion based on Islamic law) with regard to COVID-19 and fasting during Ramadan. The clerics on its panel have said that it's okay to give samples from the mouth and nose for COVID-19 testing; it will not break the fast.

Bijnor resident Arshad Ali is the member of Tanzeem Dawato Sidak group, who had asked the clerics at the Darul Uloom about their directions regarding COVID-19 testing during Ramadan fasting.

“The stick with cotton which is used for taking sample from mouth or nose doesn't have any chemical or medicine on it. It is only put in mouth once and the sample is then tested in machines. Hence, the COVID-19 test will not break your fast,” the clerics said.

On this fatwa, Tanzeem Abna-e-Darul Uloom head Mufti Yade Ilahi Qasmi has said that under the current circumstances, the fatwa is important because people undergoing the tests were concerned, but this clarification will help them.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Islamic leaders in India have decided that Ramadan rituals and prayers will be offered at home as the mosques will remain closed to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, other Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia are also witnessing a strict lockdown and have asked people to perform prayers at home as the suspension of prayers in mosques will continue until the virus is eradicated.