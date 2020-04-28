Bodies of Two Monks Found With Their Throat Slit in Indian Temple

Locals from a village in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh found the bodies of two monks on the premises of a temple on Tuesday morning.
According to the police in Bulandshahr district, the two have been identified as Jagandas (53) and Sevadas (35), who were found lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit. They were killed using a sword, which has been recovered.
A district police official said that a local drunk was suspected, who'd been ejected from the temple premises after stealing a spatula from the monks.
"Initial investigation revealed the sages had an argument with an addict over stealing a spatula. The sages had thrown him out of the temple premises. We have taken the prime suspect into custody and further investigation is underway," said Santosh Kumar Singh, Senior superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr district.
Extra security has been placed in the area to maintain peace.
All comments
Show new comments (0)