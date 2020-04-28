Register
04:33 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A health worker uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a motorcyclist on a road in India

    Here's Why India Outperforms West in Containing COVID Deaths Despite Poor Health Infrastructure

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107911/32/1079113252_0:114:3136:1878_1200x675_80_0_0_b1a4b14367364aa87784a808ee75b0d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004281079108306-why-india-outperforms-west-in-containing-covid-deaths-despite-poor-health-infrastructure/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India is currently under its second phase of lockdown imposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Recently, India's apex biomedical research body revealed in a study that 80 percent of the country's COVID-19 patients have been asymptomatic.

    Indian medical experts have cited the country’s age structure and appropriate lockdown level as the reasons for the low mortality rate (3.1%) in comparison to western countries.

    “Mortality rate is different everywhere. In India, it is low due to various factors like age structure - our population is comprised of more young people as compared to other countries. Children below 15 years form around 30 to 35 percent of our population and children don't get infected by this virus as fast as the elder ones,” said Dr Vikrant Shah, intensivist and infectious disease specialist.

    He further explained that the mortality rate of this virus increases when the infected person is also having problems such as hypertension and diabetes, which is more common in elderly people.

    “This is called Covid Distant Morbidity, in which chances of death increases as the infected person is struggling with other diseases as well, like cardiovascular, hypertension, diabetes, etc.,” Dr Shah added.

    Currently, Belgium has the highest (57 per 100000) per-capita death rate in the world, out of which around 95 percent of COVID-19 deaths are reported to have been in elderly care. According to data from John Hopkins University, the US had a 5.7 percent mortality rate based on a percentage of overall cases last week. Data has revealed that the worst situations are in countries such as Belgium (15.3%), France (14%), UK (13.6), Italy (13.5%), and Spain (10.2%).

    Over 20 percent of the total population in the UK is aged over 65 years, while in the US it is 17 and in India, it is a mere 6 percent. Agewise analysis suggests that 80 percent of total COVID-19 deaths in the US have been among those 65 and older.

    Earlier this month, while providing an agewise analysis, the Indian health ministry stated that 14.4 percent of deaths have been reported in the age group of 0-45 years, while over 75 percent of deaths are reported in the age group of 60 years and above.

    Another doctor, Vivek Jain, a lecturer of preventive and social medicine, believes that the lockdown has played a vital role in combating the virus and should be extended after 3 May. “If the lockdown persists, then the country will have a better picture in terms of mortality,” Jain emphasised.

    Talking about the increasing number of asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 coming into the picture, Jain said that people will not know that they are infected due to their lack of symptoms and can then become a potential source of transmission.

    “If the patients do not show any symptom of the virus then they would not go for testing as well. Meanwhile, they can spread the infection to their family members and others who come in their contact. We can't even isolate such people, as we are completely unaware about the signs of the infectious virus,” Dr Jain said.

    The Indian Council of Medical Research—the country’s apex medical research lab— is currently testing the asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case. Experts believe that identifying asymptomatic patients would be difficult without a change in the testing strategy.

    Explaining what would be required in order to contain the spread or determine the presence of the virus in asymptomatic patients, Dr Jain said, “Even if there is a little doubt regarding any person being infected (though not showing the particular symptom), then he shall be tested.”

    Intensivist and infectious disease specialist Dr Shah said that several state governments have announced that they are now testing people randomly for COVID-19 so that asymptomatic patients do not cause the disease to spread.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with state chiefs on Monday, forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

    According to the Indian health ministry, India has confirmed as many as 27,892 positive cases of COVID-19 and 872 people have died due to the virus so far. While globally there have been over 2.9 million COVID-19 cases resulting in more than 200,000 deaths.

    Related:

    COVID-19: International Monetary Fund Cuts India’s 2020-21 Growth Projection to 1.9%
    'India's Nowhere in Game': Congress Party Slams Gov't For Low Testing Rate, 'Critical' Lack of Kits
    India's Ventilator Requirement Will Triple Within Next Week, Government Lab Researchers Say
    India Third After China, US in Military Spending Amid Heightened Border Tension
    Tags:
    Italy, France, United States, United Kingdom, UK, pandemic, medical study, medical use, ICM Research, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse