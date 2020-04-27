'Gentle Giant' Elephant Avoids Crushing Scooter While Strolling in Indian Residential Area - Video

Video footage is making the rounds on social media, showing an elephant in India carefully watching its steps while trying not to crush an abandoned scooter lying on the ground.
The video was filmed from the courtyard of a house in the Indian state of Kerala.
The elephant was a few feet away from the residents and despite not crushing it, he back kicks it. The video clip has already been viewed over 48,000 times.
When an animal of 4,000 kgs walks past the front yard of a house in Munnar, Kerala, the inmates did the best thing. Not to shout.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 26, 2020
And it has a 5 kg brain. Intelligent enough to avoid stepping on the vehicle to damage it.
That’s why we call it a GENTLE GIANT🙏 pic.twitter.com/l1YRME04cj
All comments
Show new comments (0)