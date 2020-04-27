Seven Suspected 'Terrorists' Killed as Second Gunfight Breaks Out Within 24 Hours in Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): On Sunday evening, four alleged terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. According to the officials, this is the fourth encounter in the area in a span of one week.

Three suspected terrorists have been killed while two are believed to be pinned down after an encounter broke out between alleged militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday morning.

This is the second major encounter to have erupted between security forces and alleged terrorists since Sunday evening in which a total seven suspected terrorists were neutralised.

According to the police, the gunfight occurred during their cordon and search operations (CASO) in the Lower Munda area of Qazigund in Kulgam district, which is around 70 kilometres away from Jammu and Kashmir’s Summer capital Srinagar.

“Firing from both ends is underway. No reports of any injury to security forces personnel yet,” said a senior police official.

Op Lower Munda (Kulgam). Three terrorists killed. Joint Operation in progress. — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) April 27, 2020

​Director General of India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari has recently claimed that a decline in terror activity has been observed during the coronavirus lockdown.

"There are several pockets were the terrorists have taken shelter. We are continuously carrying out cordon and search operations to arrest them," Maheshwari had said.

In 2020, at least 76 terrorists have been killed in over 40 terror-related incidents in the valley, according to the official data of Jammu and Kashmir police.