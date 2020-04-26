COVID-19: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Demands Protection for Labourers, Calls For More Testing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns about the condition of migrant labourers while his party has demanded that the government enhance testing for Covid-19. The observations were made during Gandhi's second video conference with journalists on the on Sunday.
"The state governments are actually going to be responsible for driving this and various states will have to work out methodologies for the protection of labour," Rahul Gandhi said.
Seeing the unfolding crisis, various Indian state governments stopped the labourers where they were and made arrangements for them. Nevertheless, thousands of labourers remain stranded in camps.
The Congress party also criticized Modi’s government for not conducting enough tests. Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh, who was part of the video address said Covid-19 testing in India is inadequate. "Without adequate testing facilities we cannot conquer this menace," Singh added.
