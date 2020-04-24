Register
13:55 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Priyanka Chopra

    COVID-19 Survivor Kanika Passes Priyanka Chopra, Other Hot Stars As 'Most Searched' Celeb in India

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / atomtetsuwan2002 / Priyanka Chopra
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/70/1078407040_0:0:2049:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_38028b66f5c7eed0d29baf9d6c1076a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004241079080955-covid-19-survivor-kanika-passes-priyanka-chopra-other-hot-stars-as-most-searched-celeb-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has over 451 million monthly active Internet users who keep themselves glued to their smart screens for much of their days, especially during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Their preferences of Internet searches, however, have witnessed a tremendous fluctuation before and after the lockdown, a report says.

    Search engine giant Yahoo India on Friday released its “Search in the Lockdown” report, comparing what users in India searched for right before the country went into lockdown a month ago and the new search priorities that have emerged since. 

    One of the most notable changes comes across as Indo-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been replaced by Kanika Kapoor – the much talked-about Bollywood singer who contracted coronavirus in London, who came back to India and kept partying with politicians and people.

    Before the lockdown, Priyanka, followed by Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, made for the most searched female celebrity in the country, Yahoo India said in its report.

    View this post on Instagram

    #HelloJi @vogueindia #voguexnykaafashion wearing @manishmalhotra05 🖤 #Makeup @shaylinayak 🖤 #kanikakapoor

    A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

    Interestingly, the long-going Internet feud of “more searched” between Indian megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth also arrived at an outcome after the lockdown, with the former winning by extra search numbers. Aged 77, Amitabh recently landed into a bowl of troll-trouble after re-tweeting a now deleted viral superstitious message on social media which was labelled as fake news on Twitter.

    ​In addition, a re-run of the screen presentation of “Ramayana” on national television amid the lockdown got people digging up more information about the epic story of Lord Rama. The religiously significant series was first launched in 1987 and is being re-telecast during the lockdown.

    After the amusement-loving Indians are done with their daily doses of entertainment-town gossip, they also look for informative material online.

    For instance, keywords like COVID-19 updates, symptoms of COVID-19, COVID-19 treatment, COVID-19 death toll, hydroxychloroquine for the coronavirus, and social distancing emerged as the most searched, Yahoo India noted.

    Since 1.37 billion Indians are locked up inside their homes for over a month, professionals are working from home and relaxing with content streaming platforms.

    Office tool apps like Zoom and Skype, along with over-the-top (OTT) platforms including Amazon Prime and Netflix, have surfaced as the most looked up options in their segments respectively.

    ​And, of course, “India and food” make for a never-ending love story, one of its kind, Indians are also jamming the Internet looking for new recipes to cook every day. Dalgona coffee, cakes, and cooking instructions for cottage cheese curries rule the web.

    ​Yahoo India’s report clearly shows that Indians have been keeping tabs on the news – especially around the coronavirus. Under the precautionary lockdown, which was announced on 25 March as a measure to stop the further spread of COVID-19, Indians are learning the importance of self-reliance, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also observed and shared.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse