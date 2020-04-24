Register
09:19 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects the interior of a passenger train after it was converted into an isolation facility amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 6, 2020.

    Priority on New Tech Like Artificial Intelligence to Make Vaccines - Indian Science Lab Official

    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107901/80/1079018048_0:0:3112:1751_1200x675_80_0_0_6170dd20780d5f5695680542fd313a02.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004241079075151-priority-on-new-tech-like-artificial-intelligence-to-make-vaccines---indian-science-lab-official/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s funding for science and technology research is a fraction of the country's overall GDP at 0.7%, which far less than China’s 2.1% and America's 2.8%. However, in the time of a medical crisis, private and public labs have come together to harness innovation to fight the pandemic.

    With a medical crisis engulfing the entire world, the global economy has been brought to its knees by a virus. However, as the spread of the coronavirus recedes, countries will look at ways in which to revive their economies from the long-lasting impact of the pandemic.

    Similarly, India will have the opportunity to become economically strong with policies that lead to self-reliance and benefit exports by using science and technology. The Indian Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous technology think tank under the Indian government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST), is strategising the revival of the post-COVID-19 economy.

    The autonomous think tank is not only navigating the COVID-19 virus, but also analysing desirable technology-related interventions and their impact in different sectors.

    In a conversation with Sputnik, TIFAC executive director Dr Pradeep Srivastava reveals the strategies being taken by them to revive the economy in the post-COVID-19 world by leveraging the country’s science and technology skills.

    Sputnik: What kind of technology-related interventions and their impacts in different sectors is the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council looking at?

    Dr Pradeep Srivastava: The technology-related interventions covered in the white paper being prepared by TIFAC are: healthcare, information and communication technology (ICT) and telemedicine, manufacturing (solar, textile, equipment, machinery), agriculture and food processing and electronics. The white paper will strategise the revival of India's post-COVID-19 economy, broadly focusing on strengthening Make in India initiatives, commercialisation of indigenous technology, and adoption of emerging technologies.

    Sputnik: Does a lack of investment in scientific research impede India's role in vaccine development? Could India have done better in the time of a crisis if it had better investments in science and technology?

    Dr Pradeep Srivastava: The primary requirement is the use of new techniques or approaches for the development of vaccines. For example, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) which may play a major role in its quick development and to screen thousands of possibilities by using simulation. India can use emerging technologies to work on vaccine development. The COVID-19 outbreak is unprecedented in terms of speed of transmission. Even advanced countries have faced problems to contain this virus. So what is actually required is to think of what novel technology approaches or preparedness and stimulus is required for such situations. TIFAC's white paper will try to address this.

    Sputnik: The Indian government’s expenditure on science and technology is less than many countries like Israel, South Korea, Japan, Germany, USA, and China. How is India planning to expand that for better returns?

    Dr Pradeep Srivastava: Not only the Indian government but also public and private sectors should come forward and should be encouraged to make investments in research and development to increase expenditure as percentages of GDP in science and technology. This requires a host of policies to be put in place for creating appropriate ecosystems in some sectors. The government of India through various ministries has already made many such policy changes. The white paper will discuss what kind of research and development ecosystem is required for the new technology developments that are suggested in it.

    Related:

    Indian Lab Develops Cheap COVID-19 Test, Altering Existing Technique for First Time
    India's Ventilator Requirement Will Triple Within Next Week, Government Lab Researchers Say
    Engineers From India’s Kashmir Build Low-Cost Ventilator Amid Scarcity of Life-Saving Units - Video
    Tags:
    technology, Science, economy, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse