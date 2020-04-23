Register
14:04 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lynching of Hindu saints in Maharashtra's Palghar

    India's Congress Party Blames Ruling BJP for Stoking 'Communal Divisions' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    © Photo : IANS
    India
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107906/85/1079068529_233:0:1433:541_1200x675_80_0_0_fe7faccf37a4ae42613b8df7269b86fd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004231079067976-indias-congress-party-blames-ruling-bjp-for-stoking-communal-divisions-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 686 lives in India so far. The country's main opposition party, Congress, has been demanding a slew of measures like special trains for migrant workers and an economic stimulus package worth 5-6% of the Indian GDP to help get the nation through the corona crisis.

    India's principal opposition party, Congress on Thursday accused the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to stoke divisions among communities at a time when the nation is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In a statement after its apex Congress Working Committee meeting, the party added: "As a nation we must be wary of forces that seek to polarise in times of crisis such as these".

    The party's acting president Sonia Gandhi during the CWC said, "Let me also tell you something which should worry each and every one of us as Indians. When we should be tackling the coronavirus unitedly, the BJP is spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred".

    This is a reference to the brutal mob lynching of two Hindu saints on 16 April in the Indian state of Maharashtra, in which Congress is a part of the ruling alliance led by the local party Shiv Sena. The pair were on the way to a funeral in the adjoining state of Gujarat when their vehicle was attacked near the village of Gadchinchle, 150 kilometres from Mumbai. 

    In the days leading up to the incident, rumours regarding child snatchers were rife in the village and as such villagers were in a heightened state of anxiety. They later attacked the vehicle carrying the two saints, mistaking them for kidnappers. The Maharashtra government is currently investigating the matter.

    Ruling out the communal angle in the incident, Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday made public the list of 100 suspects arrested in the incident and said none of the accused is Muslim. Deshmukh also appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony. 

    Indian money
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    COVID-19: India's Ruling BJP Gives Economic Stimulus Proposals to Finance Minister

    The CWC meeting also discussed a number of issues related to the lockdown. India has been under a lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic since 25 March. The lockdown will continue until 3 May as per current government orders. 

    "No concrete steps to revive the economy have been taken. Agriculture activities, despite being given an exemption from the lockdown, continue to face insurmountable challenges of harvesting, marketing, and of a near collapse of the system of procurement of wheat and other crops", a CWC statement said. 

    "It is tragic that we are still lagging behind in establishing a robust and accurate testing regime", the statement said adding that CWC demands the utilisation of the remaining lockdown period for the preparation and publication of a detailed "Exit Strategy" and a comprehensive "Roadmap" for the future. 

    Related:

    Indian Opposition Politician Priyanka Gandhi Hails Healthcare Workers as 'Anti-COVID-19 Warriors'
    COVID-19: India's Congress Party Calls for a Bold Economic Stimulus Package Worth 5-6% of GDP
    COVID-19: Congress Party Lawmaker Rahul Gandhi Seeks Ideas to Rescue Small Businesses in India
    Tags:
    pandemic, COVID-19, Sonia Gandhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse