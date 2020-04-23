Register
    Indian health workers wearing protective gear check people to find out if they have developed any COVID-19 symptoms

    Fear of COVID-19 Infection Increases During Second Phase of Lockdown in India - Survey

    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 came abruptly, when Indian Prime Minister Modi announced it on the evening of 24 March. But still people managed to stock up on essentials, as they had no idea as to how long the lockdown would last.

    A survey conducted by C-Voter, an Indian research agency found the fear of the COVID-19 infection has gone up among people, during the second phase of the nation's lockdown.

    The survey, the outcome of which was accessed by Sputnik, shows 43.3 percent of people surveyed on 21 April feared they or their families might get infected by the disease. On the other hand, the percentage was 39.1 during a survey conducted ahead of the lockdown on 17/18 March.

    The survey covered all states in the country and was conducted in 10 languages covering all socio-economic categories of society.

    On the other hand, more Indians were prepared to face the lockdown and stocked adequate essentials like provisions, medicine, cash, etc.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his televised address to the nation on 24 March had said the lockdown is “a critical step in the decisive fight against the corona pandemic. There is no doubt the nation will have to pay an economic cost for this lockdown".

    Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the country on 30 January, it has spread to 32 of 36 states and federally administered regions, with a total caseload of 21,393 as of Thursday. Some 4,258 have recovered and 681 people have lost the battle with the viral infection.

    Tags:
    lockdown, Narendra Modi, COVID-19, New Delhi, India
    Votre message a été envoyé!
