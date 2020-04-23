Lockdown Skincare: Home Remedies May Prove Magical, say Indian Experts

New Delhi (Sputnik): The nationwide lockdown in India and in many other countries to contain the spread of COVID-19 has not only put life on hold but has also paused the urge of women to take care of their skin. This is due to unavailability of salons during this crisis. But it doesn't mean one shouldn't take care of oneself.

With no parlour and salon facilities available, the COVID-19 lockdown appears to have compelled many women to choose natural looks. However, many female celebrities including Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and Hollywood actress Jessica Alba have taken this “social distancing” time to post their beauty rituals. So, why not take a cue from them and try some “do it yourself” methods to give your skin a new glow?

Veteran skin care expert Blossom Kochhar, who is also the chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, insists on using a face pack once a week consisting of papaya and watermelon.

“It nourishes your skin and makes it more glowing. Seasonal fruits are best to make a homemade pack, I recommend using these 2 packs. Take a pulp of papaya, add 1 tablespoon lemon juice to it and 1 tablespoon milk powder. Mix all the ingredients together and apply it on your face for 20 minutes. After that rinse it off", Kochhar told Sputnik.

“Another pack that I recommend is an oats pack. Take cooked oats, 1 tablespoon add 1 teaspoon of honey, coconut milk and 1 teaspoon coffee to it. Mix all these together and apply an even layer on your face. Keep this for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water", she added.

During this period of literal "house arrest" it would be better to use natural products for skin care instead of ready-made cosmetic products, says Aashmeen Munjaal, a make-up expert and director of the Star Salon & Academy.

“If you want, you can follow my tried recipe. For this, you need a cucumber, tomato, and a potato. Wash and grind all the three in a grinder. You can make its ice cubes by putting it in a tray of ice and leave it for 15 minutes by applying one cube daily. When you start the kitchen work in the morning, first put this cube, then do the kitchen work and then wash it. A tray will last for a week for the whole family. This will keep the skin glowing", Munjaal told sputnik.

You can also use olive oil to bring back the lost shine of your skin.

“The use of oil is a must for skin and hair. Moisturise your skin every day with drops of olive oil before you head off to bed", Karan Gupta, the director & skin expert at Qraa Herbals, told sputnik.

If a person's skin is sensitive to the aforementioned options, you can try other face packs.

“Make a smooth mask by mixing coffee, honey, and turmeric and apply it on your face and neck, rinse off after half an hour. It’s a very effective face mask and is easy to apply. Exfoliate your skin by applying a mixture of baking soda, lemon juice, and honey. Massage gently and wash it off after 10-15 minutes. Baking soda has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces the occurrence of acne and pimples", Dilip Kundlia, the director and skin expert at Oshea Herbals, told Sputnik.

Also, stop being lethargic as taking regular baths and mixing a few drops of essential oil to the water like jojoba, coconut, almond, lavender, ylang-ylang, olive, or rosemary can also work for your skin.

Perhaps you have heard of the age-old method of applying turmeric on your skin, well now is the time to start practicing it.

“Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and it also helps in removing tanning. Mix two tablespoon of turmeric powder with two tablespoons of honey and make a paste. Apply all over your face and let it dry and then rinse your face", said celebrity make-up artist and cosmotologist Agrika Kalra.

So, what are you waiting for? Now's the time to kick-start a new beauty routine to leave you looking better than ever.