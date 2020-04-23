Register
05:51 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bath towel

    Lockdown Skincare: Home Remedies May Prove Magical, say Indian Experts

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106402/96/1064029699_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_bcd1651341a1a10fb440d445c9fc55e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004231079062244-lockdown-skincare-home-remedies-may-prove-magical-say-indian-experts/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The nationwide lockdown in India and in many other countries to contain the spread of COVID-19 has not only put life on hold but has also paused the urge of women to take care of their skin. This is due to unavailability of salons during this crisis. But it doesn't mean one shouldn't take care of oneself.

    With no parlour and salon facilities available, the COVID-19 lockdown appears to have compelled many women to choose natural looks. However, many female celebrities including Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and Hollywood actress Jessica Alba have taken this “social distancing” time to post their beauty rituals. So, why not take a cue from them and try some “do it yourself” methods to give your skin a new glow?

    Veteran skin care expert Blossom Kochhar, who is also the chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, insists on using a face pack once a week consisting of papaya and watermelon.

    “It nourishes your skin and makes it more glowing. Seasonal fruits are best to make a homemade pack, I recommend using these 2 packs. Take a pulp of papaya, add 1 tablespoon lemon juice to it and 1 tablespoon milk powder. Mix all the ingredients together and apply it on your face for 20 minutes. After that rinse it off", Kochhar told Sputnik.
    “Another pack that I recommend is an oats pack. Take cooked oats, 1 tablespoon add 1 teaspoon of honey, coconut milk and 1 teaspoon coffee to it. Mix all these together and apply an even layer on your face. Keep this for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water", she added.

    During this period of literal "house arrest" it would be better to use natural products for skin care instead of ready-made cosmetic products, says Aashmeen Munjaal, a make-up expert and director of the Star Salon & Academy.

    “If you want, you can follow my tried recipe. For this, you need a cucumber, tomato, and a potato. Wash and grind all the three in a grinder. You can make its ice cubes by putting it in a tray of ice and leave it for 15 minutes by applying one cube daily. When you start the kitchen work in the morning, first put this cube, then do the kitchen work and then wash it. A tray will last for a week for the whole family. This will keep the skin glowing", Munjaal told sputnik.

    You can also use olive oil to bring back the lost shine of your skin.

    “The use of oil is a must for skin and hair. Moisturise your skin every day with drops of olive oil before you head off to bed", Karan Gupta, the director & skin expert at Qraa Herbals, told sputnik.

    If a person's skin is sensitive to the aforementioned options, you can try other face packs.

    “Make a smooth mask by mixing coffee, honey, and turmeric and apply it on your face and neck, rinse off after half an hour. It’s a very effective face mask and is easy to apply. Exfoliate your skin by applying a mixture of baking soda, lemon juice, and honey. Massage gently and wash it off after 10-15 minutes. Baking soda has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces the occurrence of acne and pimples", Dilip Kundlia, the director and skin expert at Oshea Herbals, told Sputnik.

    Also, stop being lethargic as taking regular baths and mixing a few drops of essential oil to the water like jojoba, coconut, almond, lavender, ylang-ylang, olive, or rosemary can also work for your skin.

    Perhaps you have heard of the age-old method of applying turmeric on your skin, well now is the time to start practicing it.

    “Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and it also helps in removing tanning. Mix two tablespoon of turmeric powder with two tablespoons of honey and make a paste. Apply all over your face and let it dry and then rinse your face", said celebrity make-up artist and cosmotologist Agrika Kalra.

    So, what are you waiting for? Now's the time to kick-start a new beauty routine to leave you looking better than ever. 

     

     

    Related:

    Australian Cricketer David Warner, Daughters Dance to Raunchy Bollywood Song - Video
    Strike a Pose: Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor Transforms Into Anarkali of Iconic Film Mughal-e-Azam
    Old Tweets Die Hard: Bollywood Singer Faces Backlash For Old Tweet on Islamic Call to Prayer
    Tags:
    makeup, star, actor, India, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse