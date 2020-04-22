Register
21:17 GMT22 April 2020
    Suvarna Dinesh Rasal, 45, a nurse at Breach Candy Hospital Trust watches TV with her son Atharva Dinesh Rasal, 21, who works at a coffee shop, as Aparna Arvind Lanjekar, 68, mother of Suvarna prepares food as they stay indoors inside their single room apartment at a Chawl, home to hundreds of families, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India March 31, 2020.

    Delhi Congress Slams Prime-Time Indian News Anchor, Threatens Lawsuit For Spreading Hate

    © REUTERS / HEMANSHI KAMANI
    India
    0 01
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indians consume the latest news via electronic, print and digital means. Recently, a report by analysis firm BARC India and Neilson claimed that Indians spent over 1.27 trillion minutes watching TV while locked up in their homes. The firm also claimed that, while younger Indians go online, older Indians watch TV news.

    One of the most prominent voices of Indian journalism, prime-time Indian media employee Arnab Goswami, is likely to face legal trouble in Maharashtra state, according to speculation on social media.

    Viewed by many people to be touting the stance of India’s ruling BJP through prime-time news discussions, Goswami is now being criticised by India’s main opposition party Congress for what they claim is the spread of propaganda-fueled fake news and hate in the country.

    After Goswami openly accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi – an Indian citizen of Italian decent – of spying on India and sending reports to Rome – Congressional politicians Randeep Singh Surjewala and Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted criticism of the journalist.

    Sharing clips of Goswami screaming at panelists while hosting a prime-time debate on his news channel Republic TV, Surjewala accused the media pundit of practicing “journalism of filth”.

    ​Some netizens are echoing the sentiment by slamming the journalist for targeting the Muslim community with accusations of purposefully spreading the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai and propagating communal unrest. With over 254,000 mentions, #ArrestAntiNationalArnab is trending on Twitter in India.

    ​Earlier this month, Goswami was accused in the country's Chhattisgarh state for allegedly distorting facts about former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's television channel.

    Tags:
    Twitter, congress, Sonia Gandhi, Journalist, India
    Votre message a été envoyé!
