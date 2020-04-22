Delhi Congress Slams Prime-Time Indian News Anchor, Threatens Lawsuit For Spreading Hate

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indians consume the latest news via electronic, print and digital means. Recently, a report by analysis firm BARC India and Neilson claimed that Indians spent over 1.27 trillion minutes watching TV while locked up in their homes. The firm also claimed that, while younger Indians go online, older Indians watch TV news.

One of the most prominent voices of Indian journalism, prime-time Indian media employee Arnab Goswami, is likely to face legal trouble in Maharashtra state, according to speculation on social media.

Viewed by many people to be touting the stance of India’s ruling BJP through prime-time news discussions, Goswami is now being criticised by India’s main opposition party Congress for what they claim is the spread of propaganda-fueled fake news and hate in the country.

After Goswami openly accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi – an Indian citizen of Italian decent – of spying on India and sending reports to Rome – Congressional politicians Randeep Singh Surjewala and Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted criticism of the journalist.

Sharing clips of Goswami screaming at panelists while hosting a prime-time debate on his news channel Republic TV, Surjewala accused the media pundit of practicing “journalism of filth”.

Ridiculous attack by Arnab Goswami on Sonia Gandhi Ji in derogatory language is totally shameful & unacceptable. She was 22yrs old when she came to India & has been living here for 52 years of which she has dedicated most of her life to the service of the country. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 22, 2020

Journalism of filth!



Deeply disgraceful that PM & BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/sSDuJQrRC7 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 22, 2020

​Some netizens are echoing the sentiment by slamming the journalist for targeting the Muslim community with accusations of purposefully spreading the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai and propagating communal unrest. With over 254,000 mentions, #ArrestAntiNationalArnab is trending on Twitter in India.

Arnab along with all those BJP leaders who tried to comunalize the Palghar incident should all be arrested for inciting communal hatred. #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab #PalgarhKaSach pic.twitter.com/Ut89AqN5el — Hasiba Amin 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) April 22, 2020

#ArnabGoswami is insulting a lady who has given her entire life & sacrificed everything for this country. This man has crossed all limits of decency. He is inciting violence against minorities with these malicious comments. He has gone too far this time.#ArrestAntiIndiaArnab — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) April 22, 2020

Arnab is more dangerous then Corona virus.



#ArrestAntiIndiaArnab pic.twitter.com/z5IGCDJ0py — Rashid Puttur (@RashidPuttur) April 22, 2020

Arnab is a big bigoted insane who always spreading hate and always creating violent News.

Actually we can define him as black cobra snake of Indian media.😡#ArrestAntiIndiaArnab — Daud Khan (@DaudKhan3283) April 22, 2020

​Earlier this month, Goswami was accused in the country's Chhattisgarh state for allegedly distorting facts about former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's television channel.