Indian Army Rescues Three People After Avalanche Engulfs Jeep in North Kashmir - Video

Indian Army troops have rescued a judicial officer and two of his staff members after getting hit by an avalanche and being trapped under snow along with their vehicle.
The troops deployed to Chowkibal, Tangdhar Road swung into action soon after receiving the news of the incident and began the rescue operation by digging out the buried vehicle from the huge mass of snow.
The windshields had to be smashed to rescue the people trapped inside the jeep.
Rescue Operation Video. Indian Army rescued Sub District Magistrate & two others in Karnah area of North Kashmir. A Snow Avalanche had hit Official vehicle of SDM.
The rescued sub-divisional magistrate, Karnah Bilal Mohi-us-din and his staff members received minor injuries and were taken to the army's medical inspection room.
