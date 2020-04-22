Four Suspected Terrorists Killed in Fierce Gun Battle With Indian Security Forces in Kashmir

At least four suspected terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter in the Shopian district of Indian-administered Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Wednesday.
As per information shared by the Indian Army, a fierce gun battle broke out in the village of Malhura Zanpora late on Tuesday after intelligence input about the presence of three or four terrorists in the area.
#TerrorismFreeKashmir Op Melahura (Shopian). Two terrorists killed. Operation in progress.#JihadNahiJahalat #Kashmir #IndianArmy@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @easterncomd@Whiteknight_IA— Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 22, 2020
Over the past 20 days, the valley has witnessed 12 fierce encounters in which 16 terrorists were killed. Some 11 security personnel have also lost their lives in these incidents.
Fierce Encounter underway in Shopian. Two terrorists killed, another two trapped. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/nW1aXhSolx— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) April 22, 2020
Last week, Indian Army chief MM Naravane visited the valley and reviewed the preparedness of security in Kashmir.
India's parliament was informed in March that only 79 terror-related incidents had occurred in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019 when the Modi government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
