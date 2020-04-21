Register
14:19 GMT21 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam performed at The Asian Awards at Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London, Tuesday, October 26, 2010

    Old Tweets Die Hard: Bollywood Singer Faces Backlash For Old Tweet on Islamic Call to Prayer

    © AP Photo / Paul Jeffers
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/32/1078933269_0:268:3072:1996_1200x675_80_0_0_fc797dd01872fbf43d9b5db397bdcfb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004211079043208-old-tweets-die-hard-bollywood-singer-faces-backlash-for-old-tweet-on-islamic-call-to-prayer/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Twitter never forgets a single tweet, as noted Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is now paying the price for an old post which recently resurfaced.

    Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who has healed myriad of hearts with his romantic tracks, is being haunted by an old tweet on Muslims at a time when he is living in Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer has deactivated his account following the backlash.

    In a 2017 tweet, the 46-year-old Indian singer complained about the use of loudspeakers by Muslims to offer prayers which disturbed his sleep. He questioned the “forced religiousness” in India.

    “God bless everyone. I am not a Muslim and have to be woken up by Azan (Muslim Prayer) in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India”, read the deleted tweet.

    “By the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam… why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?” another deleted tweet said.

    At the same time, the singer also commented on the use of loudspeakers in other places of worship, such as temples and gurudwaras, which added to the “noise pollution”.

    Screenshots of his tweets on Muslim prayers are now again going viral on Twitter. The singer is drawing flak for it at a time when he is living in an Arab city. Memes are also being widely shared.

    ​However, several netizens came out in support of one of the cherished Bollywood singer and said that some Indians are safe because he decided to stay back in Dubai. Others said that he is being targeted for no reason.

    When the controversy first erupted in 2017, the famous "Kal Ho Na Ho" movie singer issued a clarification and said that he is not against Islam or the azan and that he just wanted to raise his voice against the use of loudspeakers.

    “What is happening to the country? Anyone can lynch anyone or anyone can issue a fatwa. I’m not talking about any single religion, also wrote about temples and gurudwara which no one seemed to notice", he said.

    Related:

    Twitter Erupts as Retired Chief Justice of India Nominated to Parliament's Upper House
    India Issues Strict Advisory to Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp to Curb False News on Coronavirus
    Twitter Flooded With 'Requests to PM' Modi to Promote Ayurveda in India’s Fight Against COVID-19
    Tags:
    Dubai, Twitter, Bollywood, singer, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse