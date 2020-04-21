Old Tweets Die Hard: Bollywood Singer Faces Backlash For Old Tweet on Islamic Call to Prayer

New Delhi (Sputnik): Twitter never forgets a single tweet, as noted Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is now paying the price for an old post which recently resurfaced.

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who has healed myriad of hearts with his romantic tracks, is being haunted by an old tweet on Muslims at a time when he is living in Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer has deactivated his account following the backlash.

In a 2017 tweet, the 46-year-old Indian singer complained about the use of loudspeakers by Muslims to offer prayers which disturbed his sleep. He questioned the “forced religiousness” in India.

“God bless everyone. I am not a Muslim and have to be woken up by Azan (Muslim Prayer) in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India”, read the deleted tweet.

“By the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam… why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?” another deleted tweet said.

At the same time, the singer also commented on the use of loudspeakers in other places of worship, such as temples and gurudwaras, which added to the “noise pollution”.

Screenshots of his tweets on Muslim prayers are now again going viral on Twitter. The singer is drawing flak for it at a time when he is living in an Arab city. Memes are also being widely shared.

#SonuNigam not disturbed by Azaan in Dubai 🤔 only have a problem in India only? pic.twitter.com/hb4YgljjqR — §umaiya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) April 21, 2020

Sonu nigam just deactivated his account.

Reason : He is in Dubai .

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pX58mPYUwG — Rashid Patel (@ARPatel63232323) April 21, 2020

UAE: We will not tolerate Hate speech here.



Meanwhile Sonu Nigam in Dubai👇 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ci845r5meM — दादी का पोता ☺️ (@WordsofAzam) April 21, 2020​

​However, several netizens came out in support of one of the cherished Bollywood singer and said that some Indians are safe because he decided to stay back in Dubai. Others said that he is being targeted for no reason.

Some Indians are happy bcoz Sonu Nigam is in Dubai. He is being targeted for his old tweet. So it is very much clear they don't bother about their country nor it's citizen. Only thing for them is religion. Seculars, open your eyes. One day you will be also targeted for no reason. — Mishra Vikas (@camishravikas) April 21, 2020

Sonu Nigam is being needlessly targeted for informing his views on the loud noise. We often talk about problems faced by us when roads are blocked due to religious processions or a loud noise emanating from religious events. You can't hurt people for their personal views. https://t.co/u2ZRXUfPFZ — Rohin Makkar (@rohino) April 21, 2020

#sonunigam @HMOIndia Dear home ministry, there is systematic efforts to terrorize nationalist citizens of India.

First they targetted @Tejasvi_Surya and now Sonu Nigam. Gang of middle east & Indian Islamist came together.

Please break this nexus — Aham Bramhasi (@bramhasi) April 21, 2020

When the controversy first erupted in 2017, the famous "Kal Ho Na Ho" movie singer issued a clarification and said that he is not against Islam or the azan and that he just wanted to raise his voice against the use of loudspeakers.

“What is happening to the country? Anyone can lynch anyone or anyone can issue a fatwa. I’m not talking about any single religion, also wrote about temples and gurudwara which no one seemed to notice", he said.