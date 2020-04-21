Register
09:40 GMT21 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Handcuffs

    4 Overground Workers of Pakistan-Based Terror Groups Jaish and Lashkar Arrested in Kashmir

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:181:1920:1261_1200x675_80_0_0_eb088751696eec7fdc158ad729053c20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004211079038883-4-overground-workers-of-pakistan-based-terror-groups-jaish-and-lashkar-arrested-in-kashmir/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian security forces made several arrests of overground workers from Pakistan-based terror groups in April, while the country’s government earlier announced a decrease in the number of terrorist activities in Kashmir.

    Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested four overground workers (OGWs) with the Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Shopian and Budgam district of Kashmir. Two of the accused were associated with Jaish, while the other two belonged to Lashkar, the sources said.

    Personnel of 55 Rashtriya Rifle and 178 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were inspecting the vehicles at a checkpoint when they found a pistol and hand grenade from the two accused, identified as Ahmad Koka and Ahmad Dar.

    The initial probe revealed that the accused had plans to target the security personnel.

    The other two OGWs of Lashkar, identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and Gulam Mohammad, were arrested by Rashtriya Rifle personnel and Budgam Police. The police said that questionable material was recovered from them.

    Earlier in the month, Jammu and Kashmir police busted an active terror module of Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) inside Kot Bhalwal Central Jail. Police recovered SIM cards, mobile phones, and other incriminating material from one of the barracks. 

    Another OGW of Jaish-e-Mohammad was arrested from a village bordering Pakistan in Jammu. Mohammad Muzaffar Beigh, 24, a resident of the Handwara area of northern Kashmir's Kupwara, district was arrested with incriminating documents in a late-night raid.

    The Indian government had reported that terrorist activities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir had reduced following the abrogation of Article 370, which stripped the former state of its special status under the country's constitution. India's parliament was informed in March that only 79 terror-related incidents had occurred in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019.

    Related:

    India Issues Strong Demarche to Pakistan Over Killing of Its Civilians in Cross-Border Firing
    Indian Military Camp in Kashmir's Pulwama District Attacked by Terrorists
    At Least Three Indian Security Personnel Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir - Reports
    Tags:
    Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jammu and Kashmir, terror groups, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse