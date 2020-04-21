Misuse of Power: Bihar Gov't Official Makes Policeman do Sit-Ups on Road for Checking Him - Video

An on-duty homeguard or, security man was made to do sit-ups after he allegedly checked a car belonging to the District Agriculture Officer (DAO) in the Araria district of the Indian state of Bihar.
Araria is around 300 kilometres from the state capital Patna.
A video of the incident shows the homeguard's supervisor yelling at the junior guard who continues doing sit-ups on the road despite being on duty. The guard was even forced to apologise to the government official.
#Bihar: लॉक डाउन के बीच #Araria के ज़िला कृषि पदाधिकारी (DAO) मनोज कुमार की जब होमगार्ड गोनू ततमा ने तलाशी ली, तो DAO आग बबूला हो गए और होमगार्ड जवान को बीच सड़क पर ही उठक बैठक करा दी (20 अप्रैल)@DmAraria @officecmbihar @NitishKumar @SushilModi @yadavtejashwi @pappuyadavjapl pic.twitter.com/QEPrG9Ic7v— Main Media (@MainMediaHun) April 20, 2020
The country is under lockdown as a measure to curb spread COVID-19. Public and traffic movement is restricted and at various checkpoints individuals are being checked for the required documents.
According to the federal Indian Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases has swelled to 18,601 while 590 people have died due to the virus so far.
