'Address the Elephant in Room': Indians Post Hilarious Guesses on Jumbo 'Spying' on Forest Office

On Monday, an elephant was pictured trying to enter a tiny forest office in the Eravikulam National Park located in the south Indian state of Kerala.

The picture shared by Parveen Kaswan, an officer in the Indian Forest Services, has now gone viral on Twitter. It shows the fully-grown jumbo peeking inside the office.

When complaints are big. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/IHLAY0Czyy — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 19, 2020

​India’s locked down citizens, who are looking for ways to keep themselves busy at home, are now guessing hilarious reasons why the huge mammal decided to check-up on humans. They have labeled the picture “super cute”.

“Where are my human friends at though!? Its been too long!"

Hope everything is fine with you HUMANS...not to be seen nowadays 😂? — VIIVEKK SIINGH (@viveksingh1972) April 19, 2020

Now some are saying it is we going to office after lock-down. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 20, 2020

when you don't address elephant in the room, remember(as elephants always do) elephant knows the address of the room. — (Ak-SonOfAGun)🇮🇳 (@codeangi) April 20, 2020

He hasn't been getting enough belly rubs? :D This is like my big dog trying to climb into my lap. — CordialDiscord (@lightofrose) April 20, 2020

​As a precautionary measure against the further spread of the novel pandemic Coronavirus, India has been under a nationwide lockdown since 25 March. The lockdown was initially slated to be lifted on 14 April, however in light of the growing number of cases, it has been extended until 3 May.

Meanwhile, several rare animals have been sighted in different parts of the country. The deserted roads and the eerie noiselessness seems to have made the animals restless and anxious.

From herds of deer to wild boars, flamingos and bears – animals have been snapped all over India.