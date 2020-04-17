2-Minute Mask: Indian Police's Baton Forces Lockdown Rule Violators to Get Innovative -- Video

A video of a Covid-19 lockdown violator converting his T-shirt into a mask, as a policeman hits him with a baton in Uttar Pradesh, is going viral online.
In the video, the man can be seen standing at a traffic signal with his face uncovered. But just as a cop approaches and hits him with a baton for not wearing a mask, the man takes off his T-shirt and converts it into a mask in no time at all.
2 सेकण्ड में मास्क बनाना सीखें। आपकी सेवा में UP पुलिस।🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/L84UqnSpkZ— Binay Singh (@BinaySinghBJP) April 17, 2020
After the video went viral, the twitterati pointed out that a cop’s baton can teach people a lot.
Hahaha....police ka danda bahut kuch seekha deta hai bhai 🙏🙏— Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) April 17, 2020
While another wrote that he had learnt to make a similar mask after he had a narrow escape from being hit by a baton.
ई वाला मास्क बनाना हम बहुते पहिले सीख गए थे, जौने दिना लाठी पड़ते हुए बचे थे..😊— Ankit Jha (@Jhaankit60) April 17, 2020
India has so far reported total 13,387 positive COVID-19 cases and 437 people have died, according to federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
