Three Police Personnel Injured in Mob Attack Over Imposing Restrictions in Indian State

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is currently under its second phase of lockdown till 3 May in order to combat the infectious COVID-19 effectively. Incidents of attacks on the front line workers, including police and medical staff, have increased in the country as they are facing the brunt of coronavirus pandemic, which is viewed as a stigma by many.

Just a day after a team of medics was attacked in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, a police team has been attacked and three of them left injured by a mob in Tonk, Rajasthan while trying to strictly enforce COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The incident occurred in Kasaai area of Tonk.

— Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) April 17, 2020

Rajasthan state reported 28 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total tally to 1,104 cases.

— Sangeeta Pranvendra (@sangpran) April 17, 2020

“Police party was attacked in 'Kasaai mohalla'. We have brought some people for interrogation, investigation underway," senior police official Vipin Sharma stated.

This has come after a team of medics were attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on 15 April as they tried to escort a family member of a coronavirus victim. A doctor, other healthcare staff, and police personnel were injured after being pelted with stones by locals from balconies and streets.

Several incidents of attack on frontliners have been reported from various parts of the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, as many people don't wish to be taken away by policemen and quarantined away from their families.

According to the federal Health Ministry's data, the country has more than 13,000 coronavirus cases and over 400 have died.