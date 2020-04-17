My Jaw Hit the Floor: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen Mesmerises Boyfriend With Yoga Poses

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for some years now. Their love is visible in social media posts where they share family time and fitness sessions.

Bollywood actress and former miss universe Sushmita Sen, who keeps her fans hooked with inspiring pictures and videos of her home workout with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, has now posted photographs of her trying out two difficult yoga poses.

In the pictures, she can be seen balancing her body on one foot. She captioned the image as, “ “So @rohmanshawl challenged me to attempt this balancing #yogapose ...Guess who’s always up for a challenge!! #yourstruly of course!! wanna try? You can do it!!! I love you guys!!!... hint: straighten your back & tighten your core.”

This impressed Rohman and he says that his "jaw hit the floor” looking at his “inspiration.”

"My jaw hit the floor when you did this my love!!! FYI It’s still lying there on the floor. So proud of you. #myinspiration #you,” he commented.

The actress is currently enjoying the lockdown that has been implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19.

She recently did an Instagram live session with Rohman and daughters Renee and Alisah in which she said, “I think the world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent .”