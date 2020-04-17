Defying Lockdown Restrictions, former Indian State Chief’s Son Weds with Hundreds of Guests in Tow

Defying the lockdown norms to wind, former Chief of Karnataka H.D. Kumaraswamy held the wedding ceremony of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday at Ramanagara in the state. A video shared by some unidentified guest through news agency ANI shows hundreds of persons at the venue, with scant regard for the prevailing “social distancing” norms.
#WATCH Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Ramnagar. (Video source: anonymous wedding guest) pic.twitter.com/5DH9fjNshQ— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
Meanwhile, the state Deputy chief C.N. Ashwath Narayan deemed it a mockery of the system and called for a report from the police.
I have sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner. I will speak to the Superintendent of Police, we need to take action otherwise it will be a complete mockery of the system: CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister https://t.co/N8OVxxq3Gt pic.twitter.com/WGl8ZLATZw— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
The high-profile wedding was held at a farmhouse outside the state capital Bengaluru and media were kept out of the vicinity. Nikhil wedded Revati, the grand-niece of a former minister from the opposition Congress party, M Krishnappa.
Karnataka has 315 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, according to the Federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The state which had reported the first death in the country due to Coronavirus infection has so far lost 13 lives to the disease, while 82 people were discharged after recovery.
On the national level, there were 11,201 positive cases, while 437 people lost their lives to the infection. 1,748 people were cured and discharged from hospitals as on Friday.
