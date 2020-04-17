Bollywood Singer Says He Doesn't Understand BTS Lyrics

After getting a thank you Tweet from Ivanka Trump on social media for taking her to the Taj Mahal, Bollywood singer Diljit Dosanjh has now shared that he is a big fan of BTS, a seven-member South Korean boy band.
While replying to a question asked by his fans, the Indian singer says that he enjoys their live concerts. However, he confessed that their lyrics were alien to him.
Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an https://t.co/Ow4FnnB5Yo— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020
In the past too, Diljit showered his love for BTS.
@BTS_twt @bts_bighit They r Lit 🔥 Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT ✊— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 24, 2019
Respect entire Team #BTS
US President Donald Trump visited India along with his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump in February this year. Diljit, who was earlier obsessed with American celebrity Kylie Jenner, photo-shopped himself into Ivanka’s picture from her Taj Mahal visit of 24 February. He captioned the picture in Punjabi: “Me and Ivanka. She is after me for visiting the Taj Mahal. I took her again. What else to do.”
Me & Ivanka— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020
Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜
Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0
