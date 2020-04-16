India Allows 41 Pakistani Nationals to Return Home, Wins Many Hearts Full of Gratitude

New Delhi (Sputnik): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi suspended all modes of national and international travel as part of a lockdown, many foreigners became stuck in India. The lockdown, effective since 25 March against COVID-19, was to last until 14 March. However, in view of the critical situation, it has been extended until 3 May.

New Delhi has permitted 41 Pakistani nationals stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown to return to their homeland via the Attari-Waghah border in the state of Punjab. Overwhelmed with joy, the Pakistani nationals recorded a video message to convey their gratitude to Indian authorities, which is now going viral on social networking platforms.

In the 45-second video clip, a burqa-clad Pakistani woman can be heard saying that India had treated their stranded group like a mother would.

“I would like to thank God and the governments of India and Pakistan – for behaving like a mother in such critical times. Whoever is stranded in both these nations must stay calm and isolated. Do not get out unnecessarily, try and facilitate all kinds of work online. All the governments are working for us. Do not panic", the woman can be heard saying.

Just in; मन से शुक्रिया दिल से दुआ देते हुए अपने वतन वापिस जा रहे पाकिस्तान नागरिकों का कहना था कि भारत ने उनको एक मां का प्यार दिया है। #lockdown के चलते ये भारत में फंस गए थे भारत में कल पाकिस्तान की request मानते हुए 41 पाकिस्तानियों को वापस जाने की इजाजत दे दी #AttariWagah pic.twitter.com/J4v0Nb7Tb0 — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) April 16, 2020

​Since the eruption of the coronavirus, India has not only helped its own nationals but also citizens of other nations.

In February, India swiftly sent its national carrier Air India to China two times to bring back over 640 Indians who were stuck in that country.

The country also carried out an Indian Air Force flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where first case was found last December, and rescued 36 foreigners along with 76 Indian nationals.

Those rescued by India include people from Bangladesh, Myanmar, South Africa, the US, and Madagascar.

Earlier in April, around 400 Russian nationals who were stranded in India due to the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown were evacuated aboard a Moscow-bound plane.

According to the data released by the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 12,380 in India. In addition, 1,489 patients have been treated and recovered, but 414 patients have died.