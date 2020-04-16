Cricket Enthusiasts Turn Innovative to Not Miss Playing Despite COVID-19 Lockdown - Video

A video shared by Wisden India, the independent voice of Indian Cricket, shows a creative way of playing cricket on one's terrace.
The footage shows a batsman hitting a ball and getting the feel of a proper big ground, but the ball doesn't reach the boundary (getting lost by another house) - instead it returns on its own. This is because it’s tied to a rope.
How's this for creativity?!pic.twitter.com/pMr9AOVp9X— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 15, 2020
Cricket is the most loved sport around the globe and, particularly in India, you can find a cricket enthusiast at nearly every nook and corner of the country.
