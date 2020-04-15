Register
09:51 GMT15 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Pharmacist Michael Witte wears heavy gloves as he opens a frozen package of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial, Monday, March 16, 2020

    Clinical Trials of Anti-COVID Vaccine Likely to Start in Second Quarter - Indian Pharma Firm Zydus

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107894/16/1078941628_0:0:2182:1228_1200x675_80_0_0_f52c52b866af5609aa700cb5b29473d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004151078959179-clinical-trials-of-anti-covid-vaccine-likely-to-start-in-second-quarter---indian-pharma-firm-zydus/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The moment China identified SARS-CoV-2 as the virus that caused the infection, WHO named it COVID-19 and efforts kicked off worldwide to develop a vaccine to fight it. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also asked young Indians to take the lead in developing a vaccine.

    One of India's major pharmaceutical firm, Zydus Cadila, has told Sputnik that a vaccine for COVID-19 is currently in the animal testing stage and if the results are successful it should enter clinical studies in the 2nd quarter of this year.

    Zydus's spokesperson told Sputnik that “with regards to a vaccine for COVID-19, we have already initiated an accelerated research programme with multiple teams in India and Europe for developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)".

    To support the fight against the coronavirus, the Indian government has announced investments worth $2 billion (INR 15,000 crore) for the so-called "India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package".

    Talking about the vaccine, the spokesperson stated that its development is based on two approaches - first is the development of a DNA vaccine and second is a live attenuated recombinant of the measles virus vectored vaccine against COVID-19.

    "The first approach deals with the development of a DNA vaccine against the major viral membrane protein responsible for the cell entry of the novel coronavirus. The plasmid DNA would be introduced into the host cells, where it would be translated into the viral protein and elicit a strong immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system, which play a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance".

    Zydus Cadila kicked off a fast-tracked programme to develop a vaccine on 15 February. During the Swine Flu outbreak in 2010, Zydus Cadila was the first to develop and domestically-manufacture the vaccine to combat the menace.

    Talking about the second approach, the spokesperson said "we are also working on a live attenuated recombinant measles virus vectored vaccine against COVID-19. The recombinant measles virus (rMV) produced by reverse genetics would express codon-optimised proteins of the novel coronavirus and will induce long-term speciﬁc neutralizing antibodies, which will provide protection from the infection".

    Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has also activated a research and development (R&D) blueprint to accelerate vaccine development. The watchdog said in a statement on 13 April that a group of experts with diverse backgrounds is working on the same under its coordination.

    According to India's Ministry of Health, the country has 11,439 COVID-19 positive cases so far, 1,076 of which were reported over the last 24 hours. Some 377 people in the country have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Related:

    India's Defence Lab Develops COVID-19 Sample Collection Kiosk for Health Workers
    COVID-19: International Monetary Fund Cuts India’s 2020-21 Growth Projection to 1.9%
    COVID-19: India Issues Guidelines Before Easing World’s Biggest Lockdown Next Week
    Tags:
    pharmaceuticals, vaccine, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse