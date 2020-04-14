Netizens Concerned as Indian Officials Opt for Strict Ways to Seal Areas Affected by COVID-19

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the 21-day lockdown through 3 May to contain the spread of COVID-19. In his address to the nation on 14 April, Modi also called for stricter measures to curb the movement of people in hot spots.

Authorities in various Indian states are taking different measures to seal those areas affected by COVID-19, especially the hot spots, like halting movement amid the lockdown.

Police are using barricades, bamboo sticks, and boards to seal off districts, while in Kashmir authorities have erected pillars on roads to shut down affected areas.

This is how administration is sealing a road in Srinagar, #Kashmir, after an area was declared as a #COVID19 Red Zone. pic.twitter.com/KiwUpxpUWb — Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) April 14, 2020

#MadhyaPradesh: Visuals from Shivaji Nagar in Bhopal which was sealed after district administration identified it as a containment zone. Police barricading in place. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/M6GPL6xWfh — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) April 12, 2020

#Odisha: Visuals from Satya Nagar in #Bhubaneswar which was sealed after district administration identified it as a containment zone. Police barricading in place. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/dCxwDIPc3W — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) April 12, 2020

#Mumbai | Police barricading has been done in Kalanagar area of Bandra East and police personnel have been deployed there after the area was sealed. #Coronavirus #CoronavirusLockdown #LockdownExtended #Lockdown #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/845tb6mBQB — First India (@thefirstindia) April 12, 2020

​While the steps are necessary stop the movement of people in these areas to contain the spread of the virus, some netizens have raised concerns over the "extreme measures".

They are questioning how emergency services will operate if roads are closed down by erecting pillars.

What about emergency and essential service transport ...

Any alternative ??@pzfahad bhai — DanIsh (@zargarrdanish) April 14, 2020

What if there is some Medical Emergency? How will people move past this? — Tawseef (@Tawseef_yousuf) April 14, 2020

​

But what if someone is sick and needs hospital? — Faisal Banday (@faisalbanday) April 14, 2020

​India has recorded more than 10,000 positive cases, of which 1,035 have recovered and 339 have died.

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation said that the 21-day lockdown, which was supposed to end on 14 April, would be extended until 3 May, and that the authorities would be making the lockdown stricter. The measures might be relaxed later in certain areas depending on how the situation develops, he noted.