Bollywood Diva Claims Her Husband Was Asked to 'Leave Hospital' in Spain Despite COVID-19 Symptoms

Bollywood actress Shriya Saran, who recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary on 13 March, says that it was probably the worst moment of her life when husband Andrei Koscheev had COVID-19 symptoms like a dry cough and fever.
Despite having these symptoms, he was asked to leave a Spanish hospital when they went for check-up and was suggested to live in quarantine instead, she claims.
“Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here', the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home", she said in an interview with Indian daily The Times of India.
“We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us", added Shriya.
