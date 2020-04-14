New Delhi Slams Islamabad for Attacking Indian Fishermen - Foreign Ministry

According to New Delhi, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency personnel targeted Indian fishermen at the international maritime border on Sunday.
"India strongly condemns the deliberate attack and firing on Indian fishermen on board two Indian fishing boats by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) vessel on 12 April 2020. In the firing by PMSA, one Indian fisherman was injured, ,the ministry said in a press release.
India also urged the Pakistani authorities to refrain from similar actions in the future.
The news comes amid another escalation of tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, as Indian and Pakistani forces exchange fire along the Line of Control in the disputed region of Kashmir. Both countries have reported casualties, accusing the other side of breaking the ceasefire.
