Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invokes Architect of Indian Constitution to Extend Lockdown Until 3 May

New Delhi (Sputnik): Seventy years ago, India, newly liberated from 200 years of British rule, unveiled a constitution for the world’s largest democracy. The constitution is the bedrock of India’s fundamental political code, structure, powers and government duties, which also enumerates the basic rights, principles and duties of its nationals.

On Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown until 3 May, he boosted the morale of 1.37 billion Indian citizens by citing the first line of the Indian Constitution – “We the people of India” and linking it with the spirit of “defeating the deadly coronavirus pandemic” in the country.

Significantly, 14 April marks the birthday of Bhim Rao Ambekar, who headed a panel of experts to draft a new constitution and is considered to be its main architect.

The recipient of India’s highest civilian honour – the Bharat Ratna – Ambedkar is known for his dedication towards achieving equality and respect for the underprivileged and suppressed classes of Indian society – who were once also infamously referred to as the “untouchables”. He was also sworn in as independent India’s first law minister.

​Usually, the day is marked and observed as a public holiday in India, but under the current circumstance Prime Minister Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders joined netizens in expressing gratitude towards Dr Ambedkar on social networking platforms.

​Invoking the spirit of unity, Prime Minister Modi has urged people to be cautious and safe during this global health crisis.

On 25 March, Prime Minister Modi had first declared a 21-day national shutdown as a preventive measure to control the spread of the coronavirus, but now since the number of positive COVID-19 cases has crossed the 10,000 mark, the central government has decided to maintain isolation and social distancing in India.

According to India’s federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country is 10,393. The death toll currently stands at 339.