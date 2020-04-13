Register
15:08 GMT13 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An ampule of Ebola drug Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues.

    India to Consider Domestic Production of Ebola Treatment Drug Remdesivir as Cure For COVID-19

    © REUTERS / POOL
    India
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (9)
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/81/1078938102_0:190:2826:1780_1200x675_80_0_0_48eda4747539d5eb03d0ae83aad3fb3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004131078937507-india-to-consider-domestic-production-of-ebola-treatment-drug-remdesivir-as-cure-for-covid-19/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As the whole world is hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists in different countries are working at their level to find a cure for it. Days after the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine was touted as possible remedy, the anti-viral medicine remdesivir is now being termed as a potential cure.

    The Indian Health Ministry has revealed that it is looking to take forward a drug used in the treatment of Ebola - remdesivir. As per studies, remdesivir attacks those enzymes of the coronavirus that lead to its reproduction, which is why it is being suggested that it could be used for COVID-19 treatment, said Dr Raman R. Gangakhedkar, epidemiology and communicable diseases scientist and head at the country’s apex medical research body the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

    Gilead Sciences, a US-based biotechnology company, makes the drug and India doesn’t have a supply yet. Dr Gangakhedkar said: “ICMR is making clinical trials as part of WHO’s solidarity trials, one arm of which would test remdesivir but if any pharmaceutical company is making it then we would like to take it forward”.  

    The scientist also mentioned that the drug has been seen as effective in some of the observational studies; however, there are no clinical experiments. A report published in the New England Journal of Medicine says that the conditions of two out of three patients had improved after they were given the drug.

    “If somebody was on ventilation, they did not need it after they were given the dose and if somebody needed oxygen, their need for the same reduced after taking the medicine”, the scientist said, while quoting the study on the drug which worked on patients with severe symptoms. 

    Remdesivir was also used in the treatment of Nipah.

    Currently, several drugs are under trial phases for the treatment of COVID-19. A virologist at Amit University, Dr Narayan Rishi, has revealed that besides remdesivir, other existing drugs under trial across the globe are lopinavir and ritonavir, which were earlier given in combination for HIV.

    Another drug, ivermectin, which has been approved by US Food and Drug Administration for COVID, was earlier used for HIV-1, West Nile, and Influenza.  

    Recent drugs being developed for COVID-19, which are under trial, include leronlimab, for the early and middle stages of the disease, and favipiravir, also called avigan, the virologist added.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump termed the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a game-changer following studies in China and France, but its efficacy is yet being ascertained. 

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (9)

    Related:

    India Denies Shortage of ‘Wonder Drug’ to Treat COVID-19
    India Set to Begin Trials of Convalescent Plasma Therapy as Potential COVID-19 Treatment
    India Dismisses US Claim of 'Game Changer' Drug to be Effective for COVID-19 Treatment
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Ebola treatment, Ebola, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse